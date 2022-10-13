ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber spotted hugging at the Academy Museum Gala

Fans are “happy” about recent photos where Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are hugging and posing for pictures together at the Academy Museum Gala.This reunion comes after the 25-year-old model spoke candidly about her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, claiming they owe each other nothing but “respect”.In the photos, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, Gomez and the Rhode beauty founder can be seen smiling, with one photo showing them sharing a hug.For the event, Bieber wore a sultry strapless gown from Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2023 collection, while Gomez chose a chic black suit with satin lapels and...
CELEBRITIES
Clayton News Daily

‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series

Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy