Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Tia Mowry Shares Drool-Worthy Snaps of Everything She Ate During Her Day at Disneyland
Tia Mowry knows where to get the best food at Disneyland!. The actress shared a video on Instagram that showed fans everything she snacked on while walking around the California amusement park–and our mouths can't stop watering!. "Everything I ate at Disneyland," read the overlayed text as the video...
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber spotted hugging at the Academy Museum Gala
Fans are “happy” about recent photos where Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are hugging and posing for pictures together at the Academy Museum Gala.This reunion comes after the 25-year-old model spoke candidly about her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, claiming they owe each other nothing but “respect”.In the photos, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, Gomez and the Rhode beauty founder can be seen smiling, with one photo showing them sharing a hug.For the event, Bieber wore a sultry strapless gown from Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2023 collection, while Gomez chose a chic black suit with satin lapels and...
Clayton News Daily
Exclusive: Rob Lowe Reveals His Secret to a Long-Lasting Marriage With Wife Sheryl Berkoff
Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff are couple goals. In an exclusive interview with Parade, the actor opened up about his marriage with his wife of 31 years and offered all the best advice–including his secret to a long-lasting marriage. "Well, it starts at the very beginning. I married my...
Clayton News Daily
‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series
Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
Comments / 0