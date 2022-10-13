Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Juvenile with gun at Liberty-Easton football game arrested
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem police say they arrested a juvenile with a gun at a high school football game Friday night. Officers recognized the boy, who was reported as a runaway, at the Liberty- Easton football game. When officers made contact with him, they say he was uncooperative and attempted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hauntingly awesome day at History and Haunts of Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Montgomery County leaned into the dark intrigue of the past. Families enjoyed History and Haunts of Pottstown on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. They went on walking tours at Smith Family Plaza. And it ended with "Toast with a Ghost" at Grumpy's Handcarved Sandwiches. It comes after a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car accident at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. -- A driver sailed down an embankment causing an accident in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive in West Penn Township. Officials say a driver heading south lost control of his car heading towards the intersection.
WFMZ-TV Online
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth, Northampton, Parkland and Whitehall are one-goal winners in EPC boys soccer
Nazareth, Northampton, Parkland and Whitehall all were winners of one-goal matches in the opening round of the EPC boys soccer tournament. The four teams will advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday. EPC Boys Soccer Tournament. Quarterfinal round. 1-Parkland def. 8-East Stroudsburg South 2-1 (2OT) 4-Nazareth def. 5-Central Catholic 4-3.
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Marion Street fire leaves building uninhabitable
READING, Pa. -- There was a structure fire on the 900 block Marion Street, Reading. The fire department was dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. Members arrived to find a fire on a first floor apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the building is uninhabitable until repairs are made to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Official: Cause of Sellersville apartment fire undetermined because of collapsed floor
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Investigators can't say what caused an apartment building in Bucks County to catch fire. The fire marshal says there's too much damage. 13 people are out of their homes after flames tore through the building along Ridge Road in Sellersville earlier this month. A business on the...
WFMZ-TV Online
ShopRite, Kellogg's donate $10K to Phillipsburg-based nonprofit
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey. They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County. Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun. Kellogg's also donated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Next of kin sought for Reading man
READING, Pa. -- Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin for Antonio Bastedo. Bastedo was found deceased in his residence on the 700 Block of Birch Street, Reading, on October 13, 2022. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals
Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn-Bernville Elementary closes due to power outage
BERNVILLE, Pa. -- Penn-Bernville Elementary closed at 11:30 a.m. Friday due to a power outage. A car crashed into a utility pole on Bernville Road at about 8:30 a.m. A pole was down and wires were on the road. Crews had to replace the pole. Power was restored Friday afternoon.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
WFMZ-TV Online
Juvenile accused of making terroristic threats to shoot up school
PERKASIE, Pa. -- A 15 year-old boy is being accused of making terroristic threats. The juvenile, a CB West High School student, sent several messages via Snap Chat, to another student threatening to “shoot up” CB West, according to police. Police said he also sent videos of previous...
