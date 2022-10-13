ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile with gun at Liberty-Easton football game arrested

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem police say they arrested a juvenile with a gun at a high school football game Friday night. Officers recognized the boy, who was reported as a runaway, at the Liberty- Easton football game. When officers made contact with him, they say he was uncooperative and attempted...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hauntingly awesome day at History and Haunts of Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Montgomery County leaned into the dark intrigue of the past. Families enjoyed History and Haunts of Pottstown on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. They went on walking tours at Smith Family Plaza. And it ended with "Toast with a Ghost" at Grumpy's Handcarved Sandwiches. It comes after a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Marion Street fire leaves building uninhabitable

READING, Pa. -- There was a structure fire on the 900 block Marion Street, Reading. The fire department was dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. Members arrived to find a fire on a first floor apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the building is uninhabitable until repairs are made to...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ShopRite, Kellogg's donate $10K to Phillipsburg-based nonprofit

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey. They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County. Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun. Kellogg's also donated...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Next of kin sought for Reading man

READING, Pa. -- Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin for Antonio Bastedo. Bastedo was found deceased in his residence on the 700 Block of Birch Street, Reading, on October 13, 2022. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals

Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn-Bernville Elementary closes due to power outage

BERNVILLE, Pa. -- Penn-Bernville Elementary closed at 11:30 a.m. Friday due to a power outage. A car crashed into a utility pole on Bernville Road at about 8:30 a.m. A pole was down and wires were on the road. Crews had to replace the pole. Power was restored Friday afternoon.
BERNVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile accused of making terroristic threats to shoot up school

PERKASIE, Pa. -- A 15 year-old boy is being accused of making terroristic threats. The juvenile, a CB West High School student, sent several messages via Snap Chat, to another student threatening to “shoot up” CB West, according to police. Police said he also sent videos of previous...
PERKASIE, PA

