Tamarac, FL

tamaractalk.com

League of Women Voters Broward Holds Tamarac Candidate Forum

Election Day is only a few weeks away. The League of Women Voters of Broward County organized a virtual forum to introduce the candidates in Tamarac’s mayoral run and commissioner seats in Districts 2 and 4. The forum for the mayor candidates is live-streamed on Monday, October 17, at...
TAMARAC, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Gets $50K Grant for Dog Park Renovation

Tamarac received a $50K grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) for the Dog Park Renovation project, and the commission accepted it at its October 12 meeting. Mayor Michele Gomez said the city leaders were “very excited about receiving this grant,” thanked the staff for all the hard...
TAMARAC, FL
tamaractalk.com

New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City

The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
TAMARAC, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

New FLPD Officers Join Force as Crime Numbers Decrease

This week, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) welcomed 15 new officers to the force. The newly sworn officers will support the mission and vision of the City Commission enhancing Public Safety. The FLPD continues to see improvements in its efforts to combat violent crime. Police Chief Patrick Lynn reports...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
City
North Lauderdale, FL
City
Plantation, FL
Tamarac, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tamarac, FL
Local
Florida Government
