tamaractalk.com
League of Women Voters Broward Holds Tamarac Candidate Forum
Election Day is only a few weeks away. The League of Women Voters of Broward County organized a virtual forum to introduce the candidates in Tamarac’s mayoral run and commissioner seats in Districts 2 and 4. The forum for the mayor candidates is live-streamed on Monday, October 17, at...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Gets $50K Grant for Dog Park Renovation
Tamarac received a $50K grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) for the Dog Park Renovation project, and the commission accepted it at its October 12 meeting. Mayor Michele Gomez said the city leaders were “very excited about receiving this grant,” thanked the staff for all the hard...
tamaractalk.com
New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City
The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
fortlauderdale.gov
New FLPD Officers Join Force as Crime Numbers Decrease
This week, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) welcomed 15 new officers to the force. The newly sworn officers will support the mission and vision of the City Commission enhancing Public Safety. The FLPD continues to see improvements in its efforts to combat violent crime. Police Chief Patrick Lynn reports...
Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15
Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Grand Theft at Coral Glades High School
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 5 – October 11, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami-Dade Schools Offer Wide Range of Opportunities for Students
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are one of the nation’s leaders in school choice options. When Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres made multiple “Meet and Greet” appearances throughout the county in March 2022, he emphasized that post-secondary education must include paths to good-paying jobs in technical and trades fields to enable graduates to go immediately to work with sustainable salaries and consider college later if they so choose. He also emphasized, “We want our schools to be the parents’ choice and to be the employer of choice.”
Parkland Crime Update: Man Punched Over Parking Space
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 10, 2022. On 10/04/2022, the reporter advised while outside of his residence within his development, a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacked his dog, causing a laceration.
Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall
Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
NBC Miami
Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest Returns to Miramar Regional Park
The Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest is back at Miramar Regional Park. The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month. Creole is a language spoken in multiple Caribbean countries including Haiti, Martinique, Dominica, Grenada and many more. The festival is a fusion...
Cops: Palm Beach State College student threatened to commit mass shooting
A Palm Beach State College student has been arrested on a charge of threatening online to commit a mass shooting. Authorities say Saul Allain Jean, 24, of North Miami Beach, made threats on the website Change.org to kill people and encouraged others to carry out similar attacks. “Leave me [expletive]...
