The Downward Spiral of the Washington Commanders

Months after Washington’s NFL franchise won its last Super Bowl in 1992, the team moved its headquarters to Ashburn, Virginia. Thirty years and two name changes later, a few hopeful fans gathered at nearby Ashburn Pub Thursday night to watch the Commanders face the Chicago Bears — roughly a dozen hours after the latest bombshell report on owner Dan Snyder.
SEATTLE, WA
