NEWSBTC
Stellar (XLM) Buyers Must Check Out These Data Before Going Long
XLM is -10.1% over the past week. In crypto space, long trading involves buying an asset and making profit as its price increase. On the other hand, short trading happens when one sells a borrowed security and buys it back at a lower price, making income from the decreased value.
NEWSBTC
This Could Fuel An Ethereum Rally Back To $1,700, Shorts Beware
Ethereum has almost made back the gains from previous weeks with yesterday’s upside move and could be gearing up for another push above resistance. The second cryptocurrency by market cap is following the general sentiment in the market and seeing some relief after the influence of macro forces lessened, for the time being.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise – Will Price Retest $27?
ENS price outshines the market as price shows strength rallying to a high of $20. ENS tops the crypto price as it cracks over 20% gain in less than 24 hours despite the crypto bloodbath. The price of ENS shows bullish signs as the price holds above the 50 and...
NEWSBTC
Who Shines Brighter? Solana Beats Altcoin King Ethereum In This Key Area
Solana fell into a four-month low of $28.35 during the early morning of October 13, plummeting below the $30 marker again for the first time since June 13 when it changed hands at $28.19. Although the altcoin is not just the only one that suffered as many other cryptocurrencies including...
NEWSBTC
A Rush for NEAR: The Top 5 Ways to Get the Token
While some cryptocurrencies are hyped up out of thin air, others have plenty of use cases and are valuable sought-after assets. The NEAR Protocol token, a.k.a. NEAR, belongs to the second group. It serves as fuel for the NEAR ecosystem, enabling its holders to enjoy the full range of opportunities offered by over 800 projects within the system. Find out where to get NEAR and how to use it in this post.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Muffled In Last 2 Months – Will ‘Uptober’ Be Any Different?
There was a 5% loss in value for ETC over the past day. The Ethereum Classic coin has continued its fall on longer time frames since the July spike. Ethereum Classic bears were unable to withstand the selling pressure after the fork attempted to maintain a price above the $27 support line.
NEWSBTC
Quant (QNT) Holds Gains When Top Cryptos Plummet Following BTC
Despite being a lesser-known cryptocurrency, Quant has held gains while top coins, including Bitcoin, have fallen in value. The price of Quant had fallen along with the rest of the crypto market at the start of the year. However, it has slowly experienced growth since then, trading at $157 at press time. This is over 248% gain from its yearly low of $44.42 on June 17.
NEWSBTC
Oryen Revolutionizing DeFi With Guaranteed 90% APY, Set To Reach Higher ROI Than Curve And Fantom
The DeFi revolution taking over conventional finance is the best thing that may have happened to the world. The delivery of financial services on a blockchain eliminates the role of intermediaries, thus providing complete ownership. What makes decentralized finance even more attractive is the potential for insane returns on investment. However, as an investor, you should always look at the source of yield and sustainability of high returns. Projects like Curve protocol and Fantom have proven their mettle in a competitive space, as developers continue to experiment and innovate.
NEWSBTC
The Hideaways (HDWY) Top HODL For Crazy Gains In 2023 Compared To Frontier (FRONT) & Viberate (VIB)
Frontier (FRONT), Viberate (VIB), and The Hideaways (HDWY) are investors’ saving grace during this bear market. With interest raises rising and inflation hitting double digits its no wonder we’re in HODL season again, folks!. Hold On for Dear Life or HODL is a crypto slang for an event...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Sheds 15% Of Value In Last 7 Days – When Will The Pain Stop?
Cryptocurrency investors have been keeping a close eye on Cardano lately. One Reddit user noted that the current rate of price change is the slowest since January of 2021. Coingecko reports that the value of Cardano has dropped by 15% over the past two weeks and 24% over the past month.
NEWSBTC
All-New B2Trader’s Big Update: Up To 100 Trading Pairs And 100×100 Order Book
We at B2Broker, the world leader in providing liquidity and technological solutions for financial markets, are pleased to present to you a fresh and major upgrade of our incredibly fast system of order matching for market makers, spot, crypto exchanges and MFT brokers – B2Trader. Maintaining the same order book depth of 100×100, it opens more possibilities by offering up to 100 supported trading pairings! Traders can now execute larger orders, which will surely make their trading experience even better. This upgrade is the embodiment of B2Broker’s unwavering philosophy to provide the best possible services to its customers. Thank you for your trust and support!
NEWSBTC
Blockwiz Disrupts the Market by Launching Crypto Influencer Campaigns at Cost Price
Blockwiz, a web3 digital marketing agency based out of Canada has decided to help all web3 projects that are struggling in the bear market by launching KOL services at cost price for this quarter. The idea is to help the industry grow even in one of the worst bear markets that the industry is facing.
NEWSBTC
MANA, GMT, XRP, and IMPT: Which token is more likely to reach $1 in 2023?
As we progress through the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to start looking ahead to see where to place your investment today to benefit you next year. We have our sights on Decentraland (MANA), Stepn (GMT), IMPT (IMPT), and Ripple (XRP) and are trying to assess which token is more likely to hit $1 in 2023.
NEWSBTC
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
SUSHI price shows real relief signs after a long while, as the price could be set to retest at $2.5 if this trend needs to be sustained. SUSHI tops the crypto price as it cracks over 24% gain in less than 24 hours. The price of SUSHI shows bullish signs...
NEWSBTC
Get Big Hype + Big Growth with MetaDexta – New Launchpad to Rival Binance and Solstar
Every crypto project needs a great launchpad! The market is seeing a huge increase in the number of high-quality launchpads and platforms that are making traders and crypto creators go wild. A launchpad needs to be concentrated on supporting its users at every step of the process. From start to...
NEWSBTC
Uniswap Sellers Stop But RSI Develops Bearish UNI Price Divergence
Cryptocurrencies have been suffering higher volatility since the bear took control. For example, the fledgling crypto coin Bitcoin price plummeted to a low of $18,363 on Oct 13 and then reversed to $19,354 today. Unlike the other top coins creeping, Uniswap’s native token, UNI, marks higher gains. Although its price touched $5.50 when BTC plummeted on Thursday, UNI added over 14% following the day and claimed a $6.49 high.
NEWSBTC
MakerDAO Revenue Experiences A Major Drop, Here’s Why
For the first time since 2020, MakeDAO has crashed in its quarterly net income. The DAO is the autonomous community that governs the Maker Protocol. The project is based on the Ethereum blockchain and supports the lending and borrowing of crypto assets without a third party. MakerDAO has just witnessed...
NEWSBTC
Chronocatz Can Provide Blue-Chip NFT Value
Chronocatz is a new NFT collection created by the Chronoly (CRNO) team and is based on their decentralized luxury watch trading platform. There are 7,777 cat characters with unique features and traits which will give access to the Chrono Wealth Club private members perks. In recent months, the cryptocurrency bear market has hurt the price and sales of many collections but the best have “blue-chip” status. CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs are examples of that blue-chip investment grade.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io Presale Almost Over, Invest Now Alongside Curve And Maker Before Its Too Late
With Uniglo’s (GLO) presale almost over, now is the time to invest alongside Curve (CRV) and Maker (MKR) before it’s too late. During the presale, you can snag some serious discounts on GLO token, which could potentially lead to massive returns down the line. What Is Uniglo (GLO)?
