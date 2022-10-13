We at B2Broker, the world leader in providing liquidity and technological solutions for financial markets, are pleased to present to you a fresh and major upgrade of our incredibly fast system of order matching for market makers, spot, crypto exchanges and MFT brokers – B2Trader. Maintaining the same order book depth of 100×100, it opens more possibilities by offering up to 100 supported trading pairings! Traders can now execute larger orders, which will surely make their trading experience even better. This upgrade is the embodiment of B2Broker’s unwavering philosophy to provide the best possible services to its customers. Thank you for your trust and support!

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO