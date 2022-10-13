ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
ECONOMY
#Heathrow Airport#Linus Business#Delta Air Lines#European#Swedish#Andalusian#O Hare
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Spain
Berlin, DE
Dubai
United Airlines
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideevs.com

Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai

XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
WORLD
Jalopnik

World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight

The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

