Read full article on original website
Related
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base
An American Airlines plane in flight. The company recently announced the closure of its flight attendant base in San Francisco.American Airlines. Roughly 400 flight attendants at American Airlines are being displaced after the company announced a plan to close its San Francisco base.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Thrillist
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'
A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Food & Wine
The World's First Sleeping Pods for Economy Passengers Are Just as Amazing as They Sound
The worst part of long-haul flights is trying to find the right sleeping position. Lucky for you, and me, Air New Zealand wants to make it easier for passengers to get some rest: the airline will introduce Skynests, the world's first sleep pods for economy class passengers, in 2024. And...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
Flight warning – how taking snacks off the plane could get you into trouble with POLICE
EVERY now and again, an airline gives you a snack that you fancy saving for later. But avoid the temptation to pack it into your hand luggage and disembark the plane, because it could get you into trouble with border police. A woman who mistakenly took some fruit from her...
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
Final minutes of Air France flight AF447 to be examined as trial opens
The harrowing final minutes of the Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris that went into freefall and plunged into the Atlantic Ocean in 2009, killing all 228 people on board, will be examined as a landmark trial opens in Paris on Monday. Two aviation industry heavyweights –...
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
United Airlines announces 2023 summer schedule, totaling 37 cities and new nonstop overseas routes
United Carriers on Tuesday unveiled its summer transatlantic itinerary for 2023, which includes 37 locations in Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East — more foreign destinations than all other U.S. airlines put together.
insideevs.com
Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai
XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
Jalopnik
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
Comments / 1