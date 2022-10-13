ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

04-41-42-43-44

(four, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Cash4Life

15-17-32-42-59, Cash Ball: 1

(fifteen, seventeen, thirty-two, forty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Quick Draw Midday

02-04-06-12-21-22-26-30-33-38-41-44-54-55-58-64-65-67-68-76, BE: 41

(two, four, six, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-six; BE: forty-one)

Daily Three-Midday

3-5-0, SB: 7

(three, five, zero; SB: seven)

Daily Three-Evening

6-6-1, SB: 8

(six, six, one; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

3-4-1-5, SB: 7

(three, four, one, five; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Evening

6-4-7-0, SB: 8

(six, four, seven, zero; SB: eight)

Quick Draw Evening

04-10-14-15-17-18-19-21-26-33-44-48-50-54-55-74-75-78-79-80, BE: 48

(four, ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: forty-eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000

