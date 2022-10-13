A message from Shannon Brennan, candidate for St. John’s Health Board of Trustees:. St. John’s Health Board has done a tremendous job of overseeing the execution of the hospital’s mission both during the pandemic and throughout the search for a new CEO. Through the Board’s dedication, St. John’s Health (SJH) has opened a new long-term care facility, maintained a very capable workforce, executed extensive preparations for a 100-unit short-term employee housing, and worked diligently to find a new CEO. SJH’s organizational performance has been strong – good infection control, satisfied patients, and clean financial audits over the recent past. Most of us have benefited from this and will continue to benefit over the short term.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO