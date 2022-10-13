Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Rigby woman sets new catch-and-release record at Henrys Lake
HENRYS LAKE – Congratulations to Hailey Thomas of Rigby on landing a new catch-and-release state record from Henrys Lake. Hailey hooked the 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake. Hailey’s fish comfortably cruises past the prior record – an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy from the Snake River in 2018.
buckrail.com
Over forty local entities contribute to new environmental stewardship handbook
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — Over 40 local entities have contributed to a new handbook led by the Teton Conservation District, Teton County, Town of Jackson and Jackson Hole Land Trust that serves as a local’s guide to environmental stewardship in the Tetons. “The Mountain Neighbor Handbook: A Local’s...
eastidahonews.com
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
buckrail.com
Past Energy SPET: A success
JACKSON, Wyo. — Since the approval of SPET item #6 in 2010, Energy Conservation Works (ECW) has been hard at work facilitating energy-saving projects in public buildings around our community. With the support and collaboration of the Town, County, and Lower Valley Energy, nearly $3.79 million has been successfully invested. Originally advertising as “the SPET that pays you back,” these projects reduce energy use and save taxpayers money. The upcoming ECW SPET #11 would fund similar projects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckrail.com
Four Pines Physical Therapy to host pelvic pain yoga workshop
JACKSON, Wyo. — Four Pines Physical Therapy will sponsor a donation-based three-part yoga workshop focusing on the management of pelvic pain for men and women. Four Pines PT has been offering therapeutic interventions to men and women who suffer from abdominal and pelvic pain for over 20 years and feel that a multidisciplinary approach is best.
buckrail.com
Healthcare in Teton County at tipping point
A message from Shannon Brennan, candidate for St. John’s Health Board of Trustees:. St. John’s Health Board has done a tremendous job of overseeing the execution of the hospital’s mission both during the pandemic and throughout the search for a new CEO. Through the Board’s dedication, St. John’s Health (SJH) has opened a new long-term care facility, maintained a very capable workforce, executed extensive preparations for a 100-unit short-term employee housing, and worked diligently to find a new CEO. SJH’s organizational performance has been strong – good infection control, satisfied patients, and clean financial audits over the recent past. Most of us have benefited from this and will continue to benefit over the short term.
Missing local teenager found safe
UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUPS: Results from Week 8
FIRTH 28, NORTH FREMONT 0: When the Firth Cougars finished putting away the North Fremont Huskies Friday night in a battle of the top two teams in the Nuclear Conference, part of the celebration included a one-word shout on the field, repeated over and over. “Champions.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center early Saturday, where hospital staff...
Comments / 0