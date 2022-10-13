ME Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Gimme 5

06-16-22-30-32

(six, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two)

Lucky For Life

09-17-27-42-48, Lucky Ball: 14

(nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000

Pick 3 Day

0-4-7

(zero, four, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

7-3-4

(seven, three, four)

Pick 4 Day

8-0-5-6

(eight, zero, five, six)

Pick 4 Evening

6-6-4-2

(six, six, four, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000

World Poker Tour

AC-KD-AS-10C-3D

(AC, KD, AS, 10C, 3D)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

