ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Gimme 5
06-16-22-30-32
(six, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two)
Lucky For Life
09-17-27-42-48, Lucky Ball: 14
(nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
Pick 3 Day
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)
Pick 3 Evening
7-3-4
(seven, three, four)
Pick 4 Day
8-0-5-6
(eight, zero, five, six)
Pick 4 Evening
6-6-4-2
(six, six, four, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000
World Poker Tour
AC-KD-AS-10C-3D
(AC, KD, AS, 10C, 3D)
