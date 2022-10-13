Read full article on original website
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
NBC Sports
Bruins d-man Brandon Carlo (upper body) exits game vs. Coyotes
BOSTON -- The Bruins blue line has suffered another injury. Veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo went to the locker room late in the first period and didn't return to Saturday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden. The team ruled him out early in the second period with an upper body injury.
Watch Derek Forbort Deliver Timely Third-Period Goal Vs. Coyotes
The Boston Bruins had already let up a two-goal lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the third period before Derek Forbort got them back on track. The defenseman snuck a shot between the legs of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka with 10:31 left in regulation to break a deadlock and put the Bruins back in front, 4-3. It was Forbort’s first goal of the season, which you can watch here:
Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Against Coyotes To Notch Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins wrapped up their home opener with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Coyotes fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins set the tone...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
NBC Sports
Bruins forward A.J. Greer has all the makings of a fan favorite in Boston
BOSTON -- A.J. Greer has the potential to quickly become a fan favorite in Boston, especially if he continues to play like he did for the Bruins in Saturday night's home opener at TD Garden. Greer scored twice, picked up an assist, tallied four shots on net and played an...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Puts up helper
Karlsson posted an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes. Karlsson helped out on an Evgeny Svechnikov goal at 17:48 of the first period. The assist was Karlsson's first point of the year, as he was held off the scoresheet in both games versus the Predators in Prague. The Swedish blueliner has added four blocked shots, three shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while working as the Sharks' top blueliner.
NHL・
A.J. Greer Scores Two Goals As Bruins Win Home Opener
A.J. Greer had a big second game as a Boston Bruin. The Bruins survived the Arizona Coyotes’ comeback Saturday night, grabbing a 6-3 win at TD Garden. Greer potted two goals, including the empty-net goal to seal the game in Boston’s win. For more, check out the “Bruins...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Lights lamp in win
Smith scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. Smith netted his first goal of the year 13:55 into the second period. The 31-year-old winger has added an assist, a plus-3 rating and 14 shots on net through three contests. Head coach Bruce Cassidy continues to tinker with his line combinations, but the Golden Knights' offense is deep enough that Smith's offense should be fine as long as he's on any of the top three lines.
NHL・
10 Observations: Blackhawks Rally to Beat Sharks for First Win of Season
10 observations: Hawks rally for first win of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at SAP Center on Saturday for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. In the first 11:12...
Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Makes Early Departure Vs. Coyotes
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo didn’t return after one period of play against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. After taking the ice for 6:40 in the opening frame, Carlo didn’t return to the bench when the Bruins and Coyotes faced off again after the first intermission. However, shortly after the contest continued, it was revealed Carlo had been sidelined for the remainder of the night due to an upper-body injury, according to the Bruins.
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
NFL・
Brad Marchand Reacts To First Bruins Practice Since Hip Surgery
For the first time since his hip surgery in the offseason, Brad Marchand participated in Bruins practice. Boston held practice Sunday as it prepares to take on the Florida Panthers on Monday. Marchand is still expected to be out for the first few games of the season, and the winger plans on sticking to his recovering timeline, but Marchand still wanted to get out on the ice and be with his teammates.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logs limited session Thursday
Ojulari (calf) participated in individual drills and was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Though he wasn't able to fully participate in practice, this is a positive development after Ojulari missed the Week 5 win over the Packers due to a calf injury. The second-year pro has started the week with a pair of limited practices, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday in a home game against Baltimore.
FOX Sports
Arizona visits Boston after Ritchie's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Boston Bruins after Nick Ritchie scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 28-14-2 in home games...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Ogundeji is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury. Ogundeji presumably picked up the shoulder injury during the team's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay and was limited at each practice ahead of Week 6. If the second-year linebacker is unable to suit up, rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie would likely step into an expanded pass-rushing role against San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Out Saturday
Vlasic (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against San Jose, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Vlasic has now missed three games to open the season. He should serve on the second or third pairing once he's healthy, but Vlasic isn't expected to be a regular producer offensively.
