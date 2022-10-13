Democrats Boost Mark Kelly With New Ad Campaign Aimed at Latino Voters

Priorities USA, one of the top Democratic super PACs in the country, has joined forces with Somos Votantes for a combined $2.7 million effort to run digital ads in key battleground states, combined with a get-out-the-vote program before the November midterm elections, all to reach Latino voters and boost Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona.

The campaigns, shared first with Newsweek, break down to a $1.3 million digital partnership aimed at mobilizing Latino voters in Arizona on platforms like Hulu and YouTube from the political arms of the organizations, Priorities USA Action and Somos PAC.

The GOTV program is a $1.2 million nonpartisan expenditure from Priorities USA and Somos Votantes, in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin. An additional effort for voter education is being made in Nevada.

"The Latino community holds a unique and decisive role in our elections, and Priorities' work has consistently centered Latino voices in our campaigns," Priorities USA Action Deputy Executive Director Nick Ahamed told Newsweek.

"It is critically important to recognize the need for meaningful and consistent outreach to these communities," he added.

Senator Mark Kelly introduces Vice President Kamala Harris during the administration's first meeting of the National Space Council at the U.S. Institute of Space in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2021. JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

One of the obstacles for campaigns across the country is getting the message out to voters that a critical midterm election is just weeks away. So some of the efforts are basic box-checking to ensure voters are registered, as the groups are doing in Nevada to the tune of a $175,000 investment.

But for Democrats in Arizona, there is the added hurdle that some voters don't realize Kelly is on the ballot again so soon after winning a Senate seat in 2020.

Kelly defeated the incumbent, Martha McSally, to win a special election triggered by the death of Senator John McCain.

Now with Kelly facing opponent Blake Masters, whom he leads by 4.5 points in the Real Clear Politics polling average, the groups are aiming not just to let voters know an election is imminent, but also to highlight Kelly's positives and drive up Masters' negatives.

Melissa Morales, the president of Somos PAC, calls Kelly "steady Eddie" because his numbers have remained steady, even as President Joe Biden's approval ratings have gone up and down.

She said Arizona is different than Nevada, where not many voters are talking about the Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in good or bad terms.

"The Arizona senate race is different," she said. "A month ago, and over the last week, we've started to hear negative things about Masters at the doors."

Masters engaged in election denialism, claiming during the primary that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, said he supported a federal ban on abortion similar to the near-total ban that has gone into effect in Arizona, and now says he supports a ban on abortion 15 weeks after conception.

"The thing we hear the most about Kelly is that he's a good man," Morales said. "When that's your sort of comparison, the ads are set up to make that contrast."

Arizona grassroots groups are welcoming more money flowing into the state, while wishing it came in earlier. They have worried that there is a lot less money available than what local groups were projecting for the robust voter education and voter contact work the groups need to do.

Chuck Rocha, a Democratic consultant and president of Solidarity Strategies, who served as senior advisor to the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, said the digital ad strategy is the best approach since so many Americans have cut the cord on cable and use streaming TV apps.

"I think the campaign is smart because the Latino population is younger and needs to be reminded through multiple channels to get out to vote," he told Newsweek, "so this digital strategy is a good one for low-propensity, younger voters."

He also praised the approached of the approach of the Kelly camp to-date.

"Senator Mark Kelly has consistently performed well with Latinos because there has been consistent Spanish-language messaging from his campaign and supporting super PACs," Rocha said.