Tempe, AZ

Tempe commerce center sells for $14.15M

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 3 days ago

Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of the Tempe Commerce Center, a 65,857 square-foot flex office property in Tempe.

Located at 7420 S. Kyrene Road, the single-story, multi-tenant building was 53% leased at sale to a mix of commercial users.

JLNI, LLC, a company formed by a private individual based in San Diego, acquired the asset from BH Properties for $14.15 million.

Eric Wichterman, Mike Coover, Tracy Cartledge and Bob Buckley with Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital and Capital Markets teams in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.

“The Tempe Commerce Center is a high-quality flex building, well-positioned in Tempe’s premier Kyrene Corridor, that has the flexibility to accommodate both industrial and office uses,” said Vice Chairman Eric Wichterman.

Key features of Tempe Commerce Center include an abundant 5/1000 parking ratio, 24’ clear height, floor-to-ceiling reflective windows in the main entry with reflective glass entries wrapping around the building,

Situated on over 5.5 acres, the property offers a highly visible location along the heavily trafficked Kyrene Rd. The location also provides superb highway connectivity with access to five different freeways within five miles of the property plus close proximity to the Sky Harbor International Airport. Additionally, the property is situated within the expansive, dense, and highly educated Southeast Valley labor pool.

Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
