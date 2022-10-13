Read full article on original website
Which Animation Studios Should Tackle Nintendo’s Other Franchises?
Image the scene. You go to observe the Mario Film in 2023. You realise that it’s a stroke of genius, absolutely garnering a Return of the King variety of Oscar nominations and taking place in historical past as one of many all-time greats. The credit roll. Simply as you might be in your manner out with your mates, chortling about Chris Pratt’s pitch-perfect efficiency, a post-credits stinger reveals that the film, the truth is, has extra to provide.
What Are You Playing This Weekend? (October 15th)
We did it, everybody. We made it by means of the working week with solely 306 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet information drops to write down of – maybe this can be a slight over-exaggeration, however you get the image. This week we have been fortunate sufficient to move...
An indie dev brought the fake Simpsons Waterworld game to life
The Simpsons is stuffed with bizarre jokes, sometimes a few of them are about video video games, just like the time Millhouse performed a Waterworld recreation. And now you may play it!. If you have not seen it, Waterworld stars Kevin Costner, and is a post-apocalyptic world manner off within...
Fighting game streamer and player Majin Obama lights up Shibuya Crossing in billboard ads
Twitch streamer, content material creator, and Responsible Gear Try celestial-ranked gatekeeper Majin Obama has not too long ago began lighting up the busiest pedestrian crossing on this planet: Shibuya Crossing. Earnt as a part of a sequence of Twitch promotional campaigns in Japan, Mr Obama was capable of web the prize of getting their stream and face plastered round bustling Tokyo.
