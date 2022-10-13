Read full article on original website
Goodfellow AirForce Base: Operation Kids
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, October 15, 2022 children of military families were invited onto the base for an experience they won’t soon forget! The event was designed to introduce military children to deployment operations that their parents may experience. This annual event first started in 2010 however the last event was in 2019 […]
Turning on yellow light causes wreck on Sunset and Sherwood Way
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Sunset and Sherwood Way due to a Motor Vehicle accident. According to an officer on the scene, the driver of the red Ford was headed westbound on Sherwood Way making a left-hand onto Sunset during a yellow light. […]
Police shed light on Knickerbocker Rd motorcycle crash
Police have issued a statement about a motorcycle crash on Knickerbocker Rd that left one man critically injured on Saturday night.
One hospitalized in Knickerbocker Rd. motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist was reportedly transported to the hospital after a crash on Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo on Saturday night.
Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park
Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
Local woman arrested; involved in overnight vehicle pursuit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the overnight vehicle pursuit that started at Houston Harte Frontage and ended in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Southland Boulevard. According to the release, an SAPD officer observed a white Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. The officer […]
San Angelo PD: Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning after police say she led them in a pursuit that ended up in a crash into a patrol unit in an apartment complex parking lot. A San Angelo Police Department release said shortly after midnight, an SAPD patrol...
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Sergeant Injured in Car Crash During Arrest
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo Police Sergeant suffered injuries after being involved in a vehicle crash while attempting to stop a fleeing suspect early Monday morning. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department revealed that on October 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, A San Angelo Police Patrol Officer observed a white in color Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way.
Long Term Care Taker Pleads Guilty to Stealing from Elderly San Angelo Woman
SAN ANGELO, TX – A long time care taker was sentenced on Friday for stealing money from an elderly San Angelo woman. According to court documents, on Oct. 14, Christina Joy Hollis AKA Christina Watkins, 51, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to two counts of debit card abuse against an elderly woman.
City Eyes Moving the Landfill
SAN ANGELO, TX — City leaders want to move the San Angelo landfill from its current location at 3002 Old Ballinger Highway on San Angelo’s northeast side. The landfill has been owned by the City of San Angelo since 1984 who hired Republic Services (and two previous companies Republic bought out years ago) to manage it. The old landfill has less than 10 years of life left as it is filling up according to schedule. Now, City officials are in the process of studying moving the location of the landfill to a City Farm tract located near the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
BOOKING REPORT: Dallas Fan Arrested for Suspicion of DWI
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than five suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Protesters gathered outside San Angelo church over ‘Sanctuary City’ proposition
Protesters and counterprotesters gathered outside Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo on Thursday to voice both support and opposition to Proposition A — a ballot proposition that could outlaw abortion within the city limits.
SAISD recommended to reduce number of elementary schools
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a recent press release SAISD said in order to improve educational environments for students and reduce maintenance costs it was recommended that SAISD combine some elementary campuses. SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses […]
BOOKING REPORT: Longest Tenured Inmate is Released from the TGCDF
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
First Major Cold Front of Fall Will Bring Cool Windy Rain Sunday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – The first significant cold front of the Fall season is forecast to arrive in West Texas Sunday afternoon and will bring cooler temperatures and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain to the San Angelo area. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will makes its way down across the Big Country Sunday morning and hit the San Angelo area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That frontal boundary will be accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain. Temperatures will drop significantly as well. Highs Saturday…
