San Angelo, TX

Goodfellow AirForce Base: Operation Kids

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, October 15, 2022 children of military families were invited onto the base for an experience they won’t soon forget! The event was designed to introduce military children to deployment operations that their parents may experience. This annual event first started in 2010 however the last event was in 2019 […]
Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park

Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
Local woman arrested; involved in overnight vehicle pursuit

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the overnight vehicle pursuit that started at Houston Harte Frontage and ended in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Southland Boulevard. According to the release, an SAPD officer observed a white Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. The officer […]
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Sergeant Injured in Car Crash During Arrest

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo Police Sergeant suffered injuries after being involved in a vehicle crash while attempting to stop a fleeing suspect early Monday morning. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department revealed that on October 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, A San Angelo Police Patrol Officer observed a white in color Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way.
City Eyes Moving the Landfill

SAN ANGELO, TX — City leaders want to move the San Angelo landfill from its current location at 3002 Old Ballinger Highway on San Angelo’s northeast side. The landfill has been owned by the City of San Angelo since 1984 who hired Republic Services (and two previous companies Republic bought out years ago) to manage it. The old landfill has less than 10 years of life left as it is filling up according to schedule. Now, City officials are in the process of studying moving the location of the landfill to a City Farm tract located near the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
BOOKING REPORT: Dallas Fan Arrested for Suspicion of DWI

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than five suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAISD recommended to reduce number of elementary schools

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a recent press release SAISD said in order to improve educational environments for students and reduce maintenance costs it was recommended that SAISD combine some elementary campuses. SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses […]
BOOKING REPORT: Longest Tenured Inmate is Released from the TGCDF

First Major Cold Front of Fall Will Bring Cool Windy Rain Sunday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – The first significant cold front of the Fall season is forecast to arrive in West Texas Sunday afternoon and will bring cooler temperatures and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain to the San Angelo area.   According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will makes its way down across the Big Country Sunday morning and hit the San Angelo area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.  That frontal boundary will be accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain.   Temperatures will drop significantly as well.  Highs Saturday…
