ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday

Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Costco Made a Huge Mistake Just Like Walmart and Target

Before the pandemic, the average person probably rarely thought of the "supply chain" or even knew what it was. If you wanted anything -- from toilet paper to a big-screen television -- you either went to a store or jumped on your computer and bought whatever you needed. Occasionally the...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriotic#Wmt#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Walmart Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Boston

Supermarket mega-merger: Kroger buying owner of Shaw's and Star Market

Kroger announced Friday that it plans to buy Albertsons in a nearly $25 billion deal that could change the US retail industry and impact how millions of customers buy their groceries. The deal, which is expected to close in 2024, would combine two of the largest supermarket chains in the country and create one of its largest private employers. The two companies have a combined 710,000 workers -- most of them unionized in an industry with low union rates -- nearly 5,000 stores and more than $200 billion in sales.Albertsons is the owner of Shaw's, with 55 stores in Massachusetts,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
freightwaves.com

Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?

The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon, JCPenney Kids’ Sleepwear Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled children’s sleepwear sold at JCPenney and Amazon that violate federal flammability standards and pose burn hazards. According to the agency, both products put children wearing the sleepwear at risk of injury. Amazon has to take down approximately 9,200 children’s bathrobes produced by Chinese manufacturer and nightgown seller Ekouaer. Made of 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, the hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy