Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday
Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
Costco Made a Huge Mistake Just Like Walmart and Target
Before the pandemic, the average person probably rarely thought of the "supply chain" or even knew what it was. If you wanted anything -- from toilet paper to a big-screen television -- you either went to a store or jumped on your computer and bought whatever you needed. Occasionally the...
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
I’m a criminologist – Walmart & Kroger use ‘zones of control’ at self-checkout – they know shoppers are guilty
RETAILERS such as Walmart and Kroger should create “zones of control” as part of their efforts to tackle self-checkout thefts, a criminologist has suggested. Adrian Beck believes it would make it harder for thieves to steal groceries when they use the machines. Reports of self-checkout thefts have become...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying
With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Related: Dollar Tree: 5...
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores
A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
Amazon, Walmart, Target launch pre-Black Friday deals. Michigan retailers aren’t there yet.
Christmas came early this year — or at least the savings did. In a reverse of last year’s “buy now or miss out” messaging, major retailers are offloading excess inventory this year. Amazon, Walmart and Target launched discounts and holiday price matching in October. Michigan retailers...
ANALYSIS-Kroger looks to fight both inflation and Walmart with new merger
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The $25-billion merger of Kroger and Albertsons could ultimately lead to lower prices for shoppers, at least according to a plan laid out Friday by Kroger's CEO. In an interview with Reuters, Kroger Co KR.N CEO Rodney McMullen said the savings provided by the...
Supermarket mega-merger: Kroger buying owner of Shaw's and Star Market
Kroger announced Friday that it plans to buy Albertsons in a nearly $25 billion deal that could change the US retail industry and impact how millions of customers buy their groceries. The deal, which is expected to close in 2024, would combine two of the largest supermarket chains in the country and create one of its largest private employers. The two companies have a combined 710,000 workers -- most of them unionized in an industry with low union rates -- nearly 5,000 stores and more than $200 billion in sales.Albertsons is the owner of Shaw's, with 55 stores in Massachusetts,...
Walmart Shoppers Won't Have to Wait Until Black Friday to Snag Great Deals
Walmart fans can expect discounts to start hitting much sooner.
Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?
The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
Kroger agrees to buy rival grocery company Albertsons for $24.6 billion
Kroger is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco. The companies said Kroger agreed to buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. Combined, Kroger and Albertsons employ more than 700,000 people across about...
Amazon, Walmart Focus on Groceries, Earnings After Pre-Season Sales
Last week’s brief pre-season promotional push of big-screen TVs and gadgets has instantly and unceremoniously been replaced by both retailers with a mix of Hauntingly Good Prices on costumes and candy as well as a palette of fall fashion in orange, red and gold. The sales are over and...
Amazon, JCPenney Kids’ Sleepwear Recalled
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled children’s sleepwear sold at JCPenney and Amazon that violate federal flammability standards and pose burn hazards. According to the agency, both products put children wearing the sleepwear at risk of injury. Amazon has to take down approximately 9,200 children’s bathrobes produced by Chinese manufacturer and nightgown seller Ekouaer. Made of 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, the hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow,...
How TJ Maxx and Ross offer such deep discounts
It's a great time to be a closeout store like TJ Maxx.
