Read full article on original website
Related
Heather Gay Lifts The Lid On Her Relationship With Jen Shah At BravoCon 2022
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is the latest American installment of the Real Housewives franchise, and it premiered in 2020 after being announced at the first annual BravoCon in 2019 (per Today). Immediately, cast member Heather Gay became positioned as the show's star and received the coveted "center snowflake" in the show's chaotic second season. Heather remained calm in a sea of madness in Season 2, which saw accusations that Mary Cosby and her church were part of a cult and the infamous arrest of Jen Shah. The arrest took place after federal authorities stormed the parking lot of Heather's Beauty Lab & Laser company, claiming they needed to speak to Shah, according to Today.
Vicki Gunvalson Doesn't Hold Back Her Disdain For Teresa Giudice At BravoCon 2022
The "OG of the OC," Vicki Gunvalson might not be a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" anymore, but that doesn't stop her from always having an opinion about the happenings on Bravo. Gunvalson was an original cast member of the first iteration of the Housewives franchise, which premiered in 2006. However, after thirteen years as a main cast member, she was demoted to a "friend" for the 14th season (via US Weekly). This didn't sit well with Gunvalson, and she had a boisterous meltdown at the season fourteen "RHOC" reunion. That moment was Gunvalson's final Housewives appearance until her participation in season two of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip."
BravoCon 2022: Joe Gorga Doesn't Think Teresa's Marriage Will Last
Siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have been feuding and making up ever since Gorga and his wife Melissa joined the Bravo reality series during its third season in 2011. From their very first episode together, Joe and Teresa, who has been a regular since Season 1, clashed, with Joe calling his sister "garbage" during his son's christening, according to People. The root of the sibling's feud has always seemed to be the conflict between Teresa and Melissa. Throughout the years, Teresa has accused Melissa of being a gold digger and cheating on Joe — but Melissa has always said neither was true. Teresa and her ex-husband's prison sentences on federal fraud charges seemed to unite the family in 2013, but the siblings eventually resumed fighting after her release and return to the show.
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BravoCon 2022: Gizelle Bryant Clears Up Speculation About Her Relationship With Peter Thomas
Think back to early on in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" when Cynthia Bailey got engaged to Peter Thomas. The comely couple wed in 2010 and stayed together for six years before getting divorced in 2017 (via Us Weekly). Bailey went on to find love with Mike Hill, saying "I do" again three years later (via ET).
The Heartbreaking Death Of Robbie Coltrane, The Actor Who Played Hagrid In Harry Potter
Actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. According to his agent Belinda Wright, Coltrane died at a hospital near Falkirk, Scotland (via BBC). One of his best-known roles was his portrayal of gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in every one of the Harry Potter movies, a casting choice specifically made by author J.K. Rowling. Besides Hagrid, Coltrane was also known for his portrayal of Bond villain and ex-KGB operative Valentin Zukovsky in "Goldeneye" and "The World Is Not Enough," per IMDb. In 2006, the actor was honored with an OBE for his contribution to drama (via BBC).
BravoCon 2022: Raquel Leviss And Tom Schwartz Seemingly Address Romance Rumors
"Vanderpump Rules" has always been famous for its shocking scandals and questionable ethics and morals of its cast members. In the show's early seasons, many cheating scandals erupted, with most of the staff at SUR being involved. Tom Schwartz is no stranger to controversy, having admitted to making out with other women throughout his relationship and marriage to co-star Katie Maloney. Another individual forced to deal with scandals and humiliation on the show is Raquel Leviss, the former fiancée of "White Kanye" DJ James Kennedy. His problems with alcoholism led to multiple instances of embarrassment for Leviss, leading to a sex drought for the couple before their wedding was called off (via People).
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
RELATED PEOPLE
BravoCon 2022: The Emotional Fan Interaction That Led Vicki Gunvalson To Tears
For the second day of BravoCon 2022, some of the most iconic real housewives from across the country gathered to give us a nostalgic overview of the popular reality TV franchise. Legends Vicki Gunvalson from "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Kyle Richards from "The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills," Margaret Josephs from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," and Shereé Whitfield from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" were all present at the Most Golden Moments Power House panel.
BravoCon 2022: Sutton Stracke Throws Shade At Her RHOBH Cast Mates
BravoCon 2022 has been making headlines since Friday, October 14, when the three-day star-studded weekend began. From Joe Gorga making a comment on how long he thinks Teresa Giudice's marriage will last to the continuing feud between "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast members Whitney Rose and Heather Gay, the weekend has been filled with Bravolebrity – someone who gained celebrity status for their appearance on a Bravo reality TV show — drama.
BravoCon 2022: Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Break Their Silence About Their Unexpected Divorce
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz began dating in 2011 and first appeared on the Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules" in 2013, per People. They were engaged by 2015 and married the next year, though their license wasn't official until 2019. However, among cheating rumors and conflict on the reality show, cracks began to show. They announced their split in March 2022 and Maloney filed for divorce a week later, per the outlet.
Luke Macfarlane Spills The Tea About His Experience On LGBTQ RomCom Bros
Just how many Hallmark movies has Luke Macfarlane starred in? His first was in 2014, per IMDb, and since then, he's starred in 13 with number 14, "A Magical Christmas Village," premiering November 4. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Macfarlane shared one of his favorite parts of playing a Hallmark leading man. "[I]t's really fun to flirt," he shared. "It's fun to play that energy on camera, where relationships are at their best in those early times. I guess Hallmark has given me a lot of flirting lessons."
IN THIS ARTICLE
BravoCon 2022: Tamra Judge Tells Fans Exactly Why She Swears So Much
Tamra Judge is known for her honesty if nothing else. After all, in a 2015 blog post, the Bravo TV star wrote, "New rule...if you say it behind their back you should be able to tell them to their face." She added, "If you have a problem with the TRUTH that is NOT my problem and it doesn't qualify me as being a pot stirrer."
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Gets Candid About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga's Rift
Teresa Giudice has been at war with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for almost the entirety of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Per Bravo, for one reason or another, they have battled since Gorga joined the series in the show's third season. Gorga's first season featured a christening for her youngest son, which erupted into chaos after her husband got into a verbal altercation with Giudice. Following their showdown, the entire event erupted into chaos, with multiple attending guests coming to blows. For years, Giudice has asserted the belief that Gorga and her brother Joe came onto the show behind her back. However, Gorga has repeatedly maintained her story version, saying Giudice was aware of their addition to "RHONJ."
‘The Walking Dead’ Episodes Cost More Than $3 Million Each in Season 1, Leading to the Showrunner Getting Fired
Frank Darabont parted ways with AMC after 'The Walking Dead' Season 1 because of how much money he spent per episode.
BravoCon 2022: Ashley Darby Adds Fuel To Luke Gulbranson Romance Rumors
BravoCon 2022 is giving us everything we need and more. The convention, held in New York City, is an action-packed flurry of drama and fun, spanning October 14 to 16. While fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise are in their element, the event has also been called out for being a tad too chaotic for many guests' palates. Some compared BravoCon to the infamous Fyre Festival, an event that promised celebrity sightings but instead, left ticket-holders stranded on an island (via BBC). "Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands," one Twitter user wrote. "It's a sh*t show."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four Reasons Season 5 Of 'The Crown' Will Have King Charles Shaking In His Boots
It's official. King Charles is freaking out about "The Crown" Season 5. Buckingham Palace sources are briefing the media about the Netflix series for the second time in two weeks. In late September, new clips of "The Crown" unveiled the drama at the heart of Season 5, the conflict between Charles and his then-wife Princess Diana. Almost immediately after the new video dropped, The Telegraph reported a royal insider told them that "The Crown" is "a drama, not a documentary." The royal source threw shade at Netflix, saying the streaming giant had "no qualms about mangling people's reputations" and added, "there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this."
BravoCon 2022: Tamra Judge Explains Emotional Rollercoaster Of Getting Fired And Rehired
The New York City 2022 BravoCon is a non-stop thrill of drama and juicy details. And for fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise, it's a dream come true. Ashley Darby spilled some details about a potential new romance after her split from husband Michael Darby. Then, producers announced that the cast for "The Real Housewives of New York" is set for Season 14, so that's very exciting.
Ciara Miller Gives Her Unfiltered Thoughts About Austen Kroll At BravoCon 2022
Austen Kroll has developed quite a reputation throughout the Bravo universe. Kroll first entered the "Bravosphere" during the fourth season of the hit series "Southern Charm." Throughout his tenure on the show, viewers have watched Kroll's chaotic love life bleed into many of the storylines. His on-again/off-again relationship with co-star Madison LeCroy dragged nearly every cast member into their toxic relationship. After multiple seasons of messy moments between Kroll and LeCroy, the entangled pair finally called it quits during the show's seventh season. This season, Kroll has been romantically linked to newcomer Olivia Flowers while simultaneously reacting to the news of LeCroy's surprise engagement (via People).
BravoCon 2022: The Newest Season Of Project Runway Is Set To Be The Most Iconic Yet
"Project Runway" has been a fashionable staple series since 2004, and the series has recently hit a new milestone; Season 19's finalists were all women for the first time in the show's history, per Bravo. On the show's panel at 2022 BravoCon, designer Christian Siriano, who won the competition in...
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0