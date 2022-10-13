Theresa M. (Poreca) Armstrong, 87, of Quincy passed away on Oct. 8, 2022. She was the beloved wife of 22 years to the late Thomas M. Armstrong who died Sept. 6, 1976. Dedicated mother of Marie Rodenhiser of Quincy and Debra Dupe of Marshfield. Daughter of the late Jessie and Mary Poreca. Cherished sister of the late Rose Ward, Evelyn Fernald, Margaret Primavera, and John Poreca. Devoted grandmother to John and Matthew Rodenhiser, Sara Mullin, and the late Alex Kokoros. Beloved great grandmother of Kaylee, Chloe, and Payton Kokoros, Leili Mahrouk, Russell, Malcolm and Maya Rodenhiser, Benny Gotay, Luciana Rodenhiser, Elliott Mullin. Theresa also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO