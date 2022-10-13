ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thequincysun.com

Carolyn A. DiTullio, 81

Carolyn A. (LaMattina) DiTullio, age 81, died peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born in Vernon, Alabama, raised and educated in Alabama, New Orleans, and Boston. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Boston, Class of 1959. She lived in Braintree for fifty years.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Theresa M. Armstrong, 87

Theresa M. (Poreca) Armstrong, 87, of Quincy passed away on Oct. 8, 2022. She was the beloved wife of 22 years to the late Thomas M. Armstrong who died Sept. 6, 1976. Dedicated mother of Marie Rodenhiser of Quincy and Debra Dupe of Marshfield. Daughter of the late Jessie and Mary Poreca. Cherished sister of the late Rose Ward, Evelyn Fernald, Margaret Primavera, and John Poreca. Devoted grandmother to John and Matthew Rodenhiser, Sara Mullin, and the late Alex Kokoros. Beloved great grandmother of Kaylee, Chloe, and Payton Kokoros, Leili Mahrouk, Russell, Malcolm and Maya Rodenhiser, Benny Gotay, Luciana Rodenhiser, Elliott Mullin. Theresa also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

69th Parade Theme Selected: “Christmas Through The Decades”

The Christmas Festival Committee announces that the theme for the Quincy Christmas Parade has been selected from over 50 entries submitted to name the theme for the 69th addition of the City of Quincy’s annual parade. This year’s theme winner is “Christmas Through the Decades”. The...
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy