Indiana US Senate candidates spilt on abortion, spending
Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues from abortion to federal spending
Why New Abortion Bans Are Keeping Some People From Getting Essential Medication
As abortion bans continue to go into effect, women, girls, and people capable of pregnancy continue to lose access to life-saving medications that have nothing to do with ending pregnancies. Patients with Crohn's, colitis, lupus, and many forms of arthritis — including the incredibly debilitating rheumatoid — are being denied medications that help with daily living because, in this new post-Roe era, there's no clear understanding of what is legal for who (via Healthline).
COVID-19 booster rates in nursing homes lag, especially among staff
COVID-19 booster rates lag in both nursing home residents and staff, but especially among the staff. A Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found that while over 85% of nursing home residents and staff were “fully vaccinated” last month, only 74% of residents and 51% of staff had received at least one booster shot or an additional dose.
