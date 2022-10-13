Read full article on original website
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
NASDAQ
Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally
The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius says stocks could stay buoyant amid Fed rate hikes and a possible recession
History shows that stocks can still make gains amid the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, Mark Mobius said. The billionaire investor noted that the key is finding companies that have enough pricing power to weather high inflation. "But there's no question that the Fed could go much much higher, and there...
Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Are Rising on the Eve of Earnings
Large banks rallied with the broader market today.
Jamie Dimon's prediction of a 20% sell-off is too aggressive, but still expect more downside until interest rates peak, Goldman global stock strategist says
Stocks won't plunge 20% like Jamie Dimon predicted, Goldman Sachs' global stock strategist told CNBC. That's because financial conditions like private-sector balance sheets remain strong. But stocks haven't found a bottom yet, and more downside is to be expected until interest rates or inflation peak, Peter Oppenheimer said. Jamie Dimon's...
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come
This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
S&P 500 Slumps, Then Leaps. Is a Bottom Nearby?
The S&P 500 can often buck the bad news, especially when it’s just one or two negative catalysts. But when the headwinds start to pile up — geopolitical turmoil, raging inflation and a hawkish Fed — the stock market can really struggle. In an effort to combat...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 18%, can deliver 150% total returns over the next five years.
Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; S&P 500 jumps 2.6%
Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
U.S. Markets Fall amid Inflation Worries
Higher inflation expectations stoke fears of aggressive Fed causing a recession.
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's UK-led risk-on rally falters, bears watching 0.9632
EUR/USD fell on Friday after rebound attempts in the last two days were thwarted by technical resistance and a shift back toward risk aversion due to sharp UK policy swings [nL1N31F0C1][nL8N31F45J], with Thursday's 0.9632 trough now the last key support before September's 0.9528 20-year low. Oct 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD...
