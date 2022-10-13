ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Asian
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally

The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Markets Insider

Jamie Dimon's prediction of a 20% sell-off is too aggressive, but still expect more downside until interest rates peak, Goldman global stock strategist says

Stocks won't plunge 20% like Jamie Dimon predicted, Goldman Sachs' global stock strategist told CNBC. That's because financial conditions like private-sector balance sheets remain strong. But stocks haven't found a bottom yet, and more downside is to be expected until interest rates or inflation peak, Peter Oppenheimer said. Jamie Dimon's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
STOCKS
TheStreet

S&P 500 Slumps, Then Leaps. Is a Bottom Nearby?

The S&P 500 can often buck the bad news, especially when it’s just one or two negative catalysts. But when the headwinds start to pile up — geopolitical turmoil, raging inflation and a hawkish Fed — the stock market can really struggle. In an effort to combat...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's UK-led risk-on rally falters, bears watching 0.9632

EUR/USD fell on Friday after rebound attempts in the last two days were thwarted by technical resistance and a shift back toward risk aversion due to sharp UK policy swings [nL1N31F0C1][nL8N31F45J], with Thursday's 0.9632 trough now the last key support before September's 0.9528 20-year low. Oct 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy