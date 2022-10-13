ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian's sisters say Kanye West is 'gaslighting' her in his public co-parenting attacks

By Palmer Haasch
 3 days ago
Kanye West has been publicly airing his grievances over Kim Kardashian's parenting of their four kids.

Brad Barket/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

  • Kim Kardashian spoke about Ye's co-parenting comments early in 2022 on "The Kardashians."
  • She replied to one of Ye's posts in March about not being allowed to see his kids, denying it.
  • Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, called the situation and other backlash "all gaslighting."

Kim Kardashian's sisters empathized with her as she dealt with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, making public comments about not being allowed to see his children amid his divorce from Kardashian.

In season two, episode four of Hulu's "The Kardashians," which aired Thursday and was seemingly filmed in March, Kim dealt with the backlash to her comments to Variety in a March interview that "nobody wants to work these days." At the same time, Kim spoke to her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about dealing with Ye saying on social media that he wasn't allowed to see his children, which Kim had refuted publicly on Instagram.

"Kanye posted, 'I can't see the kids,' and I'm like, 'You were here this morning, stop with this narrative,'" Kim told her sisters. "I can't take it anymore, but then I don't want to go back and forth on the internet."

In response, Khloé said that it was "all gaslighting," a term that refers to when someone manipulates another person into second guessing themselves.

"All of it is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe. We should buy them all lighters for Christmas, and say, 'That's cause you gaslight everyone,'" Khloé joked.

Ye posted on Instagram in March that he had only been "allowed" to see his children one week prior, Insider previously reported.

In the comments of the post, which has since been removed, Kim responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39uf0y_0iXkSH0500
Ye and Kim with two of their four kids.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

"Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," she wrote.

Ye has made other comments on social media about co-parenting their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kim has rarely responded publicly, but said in court documents filed in February that Ye's posts containing "misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting" had caused her "emotional distress."

Kim hasn't been the only Kardashian family member to call out Ye, both publicly and privately, for his comments. More recently, Khloé replied to one of Ye's Instagram posts earlier in October where he called out celebrities, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, for criticizing him for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his YZYSZN9 fashion show in Paris but not supporting him when he said he didn't know where his daughter was on her birthday.

"Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media," Khloé's comment began, "but YOU keep bringing it here."

She went on to accuse her former brother-in-law of name-dropping the Kardashians to deflect whenever he is being criticized in the media. "Please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family," Khloé's comment read in part.

Read the original article on Insider

