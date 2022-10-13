ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 8

Bill Schreiner
3d ago

Now he wants to make voting easy because it's one of his stronghold areas. Wouldn't happen if it was a Democratic area. Wait until he finds out most of are unhappy with his pathetic hurricane response. Taking publicity photos while elderly residents were going without food and water for 10 days. Pathetic excuse for a leader.

Reply
4
Treu Bleu
3d ago

DeSantis administration being proactive. Great job! DeSantis 2022!

Reply
6
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Charlotte County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis presents bonus checks to police officers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral. Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore joined DeSantis. DeSantis presented $5,000 bonus checks to multiple officers while he was in Cape Coral. "We want to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cord Byrd
Person
Ron Desantis
floridapolitics.com

Florida fields 1,300 price gouging complaints after Hurricane Ian

So far, 100 consumers have received $17K in restitution. Florida consumers have sent the Attorney General’s office more than 1,300 complaints of alleged price gouging after Hurricane Ian hit the state Sept. 28. Most of the complaints involve prices for gas and water, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s spokeswoman Kylie...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Hurricane Michael#Florida Department#Hurricanes#Politics State#Hurricane Ian
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Observer recommends: State constitutional amendments

Every conversation you have with a Floridian for the first time since that horrible, fateful day always begins with: “How did you do? Is your family OK? Was your home damaged?”. And for the next five minutes or so, together you lament the destruction that Hurricane Ian inflicted on...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded

APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Wave Southeast Of Florida Still Growing

UPDATE 5 p.m. FRIDAY: Likely To Die Next Week… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 5 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s okay to exhale. The National Hurricane Center, in its Friday afternoon update, says the tropical wave that seems to be on an […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy