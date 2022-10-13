ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historians Are Trying to Stop the Sale of These ‘Stolen’ Afghan Artifacts

By Helen Holmes
 3 days ago
Rubina A. Khan/Getty Images

Historians working on behalf of the Himaya project are attempting to halt the auction of nearly 12 manuscripts from Afghanistan that the group says were stolen between 2016 and 2019, according to The Art Newspaper . While the group convinced Sotheby’s to remove a “rare, illuminated Qur’an juz’” from an auction last year, another discovered manuscript was sold in a Dutch auction in May of 2021 before the group could prevent it .

