Alec Baldwin Facing Criminal Charges, Prison Time For Rust Shooting
It’s been nearly one year since Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of the movie Rust. Hutchins’ death occurred when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged and struck a fatal blow to the cinematographer. The shooting appears to have been a freak accident, but...
Yet another con! Fake German heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin convinces immigration judge to let her out of jail while she fights deportation
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin has managed to convince a judge to let her out of prison while she fights deportation. The convicted fraudster has been in an upstate New York prison for the 18 months. However her attorneys successfully appealed to a judge to grant her release on Wednesday.
Suspect accused of killing California family of 4 pleads not guilty
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family of four entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto told CNN.
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to fight deportation while on house arrest
NEW YORK — A judge ruled Wednesday that Anna Sorokin, the subject of Netflix’s series “Inventing Anna,” has won her release from federal jail but must remain in 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring. Sorokin must post a $10,000 bond and provide a residential address where...
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Black mother violently arrested after she called police on neighbor settles lawsuit
The city of Forth Worth, Texas, settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black woman after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground in a violent 2016 arrest. City officials agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig. The settlement will go before City Council in October for approval.
Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears
Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Cops in Front of Teen Son Gets Harsh Prison Sentence
Kyle Young, the 38-year-old Iowan who admitted to assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his 16-year-old son tagged along, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Tuesday—one of the harshest sentences to stem from the riot. Young admitted to using a strobe light to disorient police, before throwing a large audio speaker at a line of officers. An investigation also revealed that Young, a HVAC worker, handed a stun gun to a fellow rioter who then shocked Officer Mike Fanone with it. Fanone said during Young’s sentencing that the assault, which preceded a heart attack, cost him his career. “What I hope you do with that time [in jail] is I hope you suffer,” he told Young. The sentence matched what federal prosecutors had requested as they argued the “barbaric” assault took place in a violent portion of the insurrection. Young’s defense argued that he was was he “injected” with lies about the 2020 election and was not in a proper state of mind.Read it at KCCI 8
insideedition.com
Michigan Judicial Candidate Charged With Using Belt to Assault Girlfriend Remains on Ballot, Creating Controversy
A Michigan lawyer and judicial candidate has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly being caught on video beating his girlfriend with a belt, generating controversy over the upcoming November election. Jason Kolkema, 51, remains on the ballot in the upcoming contest for a judge's seat on Muskegon County’s 14th...
60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is
A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
Todd Chrisley Responds to Sentencing Delay in Fraud Trial: 'God Is Working Overtime'
Todd Chrisley is taking the recent news concerning his fraud conviction as a sign that fortunes will be reversed and innocence will return to his life. According to The Blast, the latest episode of Chrisley Confessions focused on the verdict, the trial, and who he and his wife Julie blame for the trouble.
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed cuts deal in domestic violence case
“Shahs of Sunset” alum Mike Shouhed’s domestic violence charges will be dismissed thanks to a deal he cut with prosecutors. The former Bravolebrity is set to enter a diversion program that will dismiss his domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness charges upon completion, according to court documents filed on Sept. 30 and obtained by Page Six. Shouhed, 43, agreed to take anger management and parenting classes, as well as complete a gun safety course and community service. He’s also barred from owning or possessing a firearm until he finishes the program. Shouhed was arrested in March for allegedly getting...
A federal judge said he wasn't convinced the parents who brought their kids to the Capitol riot wouldn't break the law again
Thomas and Dawn Munn were each sentenced to 14 days in jail, three years probation, and 90 days of home confinement.
Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence
A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.The development comes...
Purported Trump supporter who claimed Antifa burned down his camper admits to staged attack, DOJ says
CNN — A Minnesota man who claimed Antifa set fire to his camper during the political unrest of 2020 because he had displayed a Trump campaign flag admitted to staging the event and committing insurance fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Denis Molla, age 30, of Minneapolis suburb Brooklyn...
Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
Ex-police officer Thomas Lane lashes out on hot mic as he’s sentenced to three years for George Floyd killing
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the killing of George Floyd.Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 murder.He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado on separate charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. His will serve his sentences simultaneously. Lane was caught complaining on a hot mic near the end of the sentencing hearing. “I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the f*** is that?” Lane asked his...
