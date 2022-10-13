Harry Kane Would Have Scored As Many Goals As Erling Haaland At Man City, Says Alan Shearer

Haaland, 22, has made an incredible start to life in the Premier League by producing 15 goals and three assists in his first nine appearances.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Alan Shearer believes that Harry Kane is just as good as Erling Haaland.

Haaland, 22, has made an incredible start to life in the Premier League by producing 15 goals and three assists in his first nine appearances since signing for Manchester City this summer.

If Haaland were to continue playing and scoring at the same rate, he would end the season with 63 EPL goals - the current record for a single season is 34.

Kane is currently second on the list of Premier League scorers this season with eight goals for Tottenham.

The England captain had been City manager Pep Guardiola's first-choice transfer target in 2021 but Spurs refused to sell him.

Had Kane moved to Manchester last summer it is likely that Haaland would have gone elsewhere in June when his time at Borussia Dortmund came to an end.

But Shearer is convinced that City would still have been just as prolific with Kane leading their attack.

Harry Kane pictured celebrating after scoring the winning goal in Tottenham's 3-2 victory at Manchester City in February 2022 IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Manchester City no.9 Erling Haaland pictured heading the ball to complete his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in a 6-0 win in August 2022 IMAGO/Sportimage/Simon Bellis

"It could all have been very different if Pep Guardiola got his way last season and they'd signed Harry Kane," Shearer told The Athletic .



"There might not have been room for Haaland and he may have been carrying out these incredible goalscoring feats somewhere else.

"But if Harry was in this City team, he would be scoring as many goals as Erling has.

"This is dreamland for any top forward. I've said it all along — a top goalscorer in this City team should score 40 goals. If Erling stays fit then he’ll get that and maybe even some more.

"Harry's record tells you that he would do that, too. There's no doubt what Pep thinks about Harry and what the vast majority of other people think about him as well.

"He is a top goalscorer: he’s got eight in nine league games so far, which we'd be talking about a lot more if it wasn't for Erling."



Shearer is the all-time top scorer in Premier League history with 260 goals in 441 games.

Kane has scored 191 goals in 291 EPL games and is seen by many as the most likely player to break Shearer's record.