Rockwall, TX

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
Blue Ribbon News

Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Texas receives $37,500 grant

Heisman Trophy Youth Development Fund at Communities Foundation of Texas Awards $37,500 grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas. Oct. 14, 2022 – The Heisman Trophy Youth Development Fund at Communities Foundation of Texas has awarded a $37,500 grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas to invest in the Commerce Sports league in Commerce, Texas.
COMMERCE, TX
keranews.org

McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport

The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Fort Worth is ‘Least Affordable' Area in Texas

A recent ranking has determined that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the least affordable region in the state of Texas. The study, first published here, looked at the federal Cost of Living Index, which is developed and published by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER). Dallas-Fort Worth was...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Dallas man attacked by dogs in Galveston

A Dallas man is healing after his vacation to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident happened outside his home on the island.
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Roy, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) Do you want a giant goofball that loves to cuddle and give hugs? Then Roy is perfect for you!. This 2-year old, 70 pound sweetheart would make the perfect addition to any home. He has had zero issues in his foster home! Roy is great with dogs, cats, and children. He loves to play and would be happiest in a home with another dog or kids to keep him company. He has the most beautiful copper eyes that will make you instantly fall in love!
ROCKWALL, TX
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
