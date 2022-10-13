Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas StreetLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBUHardin-Simmons UniversityGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
Accidentally Art: Rockwall Art League to host Meranda Dawkins demo
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct.13, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host artist Meranda Dawkins as their feature artist for October. Meranda shares a bit of her background and passion:. Accidentally Art – Come to my art demo at RAL to learn why my art is an accident…. I...
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
Texas Residents Want the Neighborhood Edward Scissorhands to Stop
I can't tell if this guy is a good guy or a bad guy?. A man in Fort Worth is going around, to what I think is probably a fancy neighborhood, and trimming his unsuspecting neighbors bushes. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands, but from the looks of it, his creations...
Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Texas receives $37,500 grant
Heisman Trophy Youth Development Fund at Communities Foundation of Texas Awards $37,500 grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas. Oct. 14, 2022 – The Heisman Trophy Youth Development Fund at Communities Foundation of Texas has awarded a $37,500 grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas to invest in the Commerce Sports league in Commerce, Texas.
Go for ‘A Walk in the Garden’ with Rockwall County Master Gardeners
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 11, 2022) Fall is in the air and the Rockwall County Master Gardeners are busy preparing for the upcoming “A Walk in the Garden” event! Mark your calendars now for Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location is the Rockwall County Discovery Garden located at 875 Riding Club Road. This family friendly event is free!
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas-Fort Worth is ‘Least Affordable' Area in Texas
A recent ranking has determined that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the least affordable region in the state of Texas. The study, first published here, looked at the federal Cost of Living Index, which is developed and published by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER). Dallas-Fort Worth was...
KHOU
Dallas man attacked by dogs in Galveston
A Dallas man is healing after his vacation to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident happened outside his home on the island.
Hot turns to cold with some rain this North Texas weekend: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to be a fun fall weekend with some hot and cold weather, literally, North Texas seems to be channeling its inner Katy Perry.
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
Meet Roy, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) Do you want a giant goofball that loves to cuddle and give hugs? Then Roy is perfect for you!. This 2-year old, 70 pound sweetheart would make the perfect addition to any home. He has had zero issues in his foster home! Roy is great with dogs, cats, and children. He loves to play and would be happiest in a home with another dog or kids to keep him company. He has the most beautiful copper eyes that will make you instantly fall in love!
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
Album release concert featuring Brandon Bamburg on Veterans Day at Southern Junction
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Oct. 11, 2022) Rockwall’s own country music singer/songwriter Brandon Bamburg will perform an album-release concert on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, 5574 Highway 276 in Royse City. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the show starts at 9 p.m. Come early...
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
