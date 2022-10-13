ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) Do you want a giant goofball that loves to cuddle and give hugs? Then Roy is perfect for you!. This 2-year old, 70 pound sweetheart would make the perfect addition to any home. He has had zero issues in his foster home! Roy is great with dogs, cats, and children. He loves to play and would be happiest in a home with another dog or kids to keep him company. He has the most beautiful copper eyes that will make you instantly fall in love!

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO