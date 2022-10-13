ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

School Board Member Who Said ‘Conservatives Don’t Protest’ Is Charged in Capitol Riot Along With Stepson

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Washington school board member and his stepson have been charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. According to an FBI affidavit, Richard Slaughter, 40, and Paul Gottfried, 20, flew from Washington D.C. to Seattle the day after the riot, allegedly disrupting the flight by refusing to wear masks and spreading 2020 election conspiracies. Slaughter was elected to the school board of Orting, a town of less than 10,000 people, last year. According to the feds, he told agents in April that he had been at the riot, but insisted he hadn’t committed a crime. “Conservatives don’t protest, they have jobs,” the affidavit reported he said. Both Slaughter and Gottfried are charged with assaulting, impeding or resisting law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, as well as other misdemeanors.

Comments / 47

Mr. Strickland
3d ago

I know Rick Slaughter and I will say he drank the koolaid and will get everything that is coming to him. Just like all the Trumphumpers in Orting. Refusing to be part of society and hating on everyone with common sense.

3J3FF3
3d ago

I wanna know why all the Dems rioting in 2020 have not been charged? Destroying businesses and looting them isn’t a crime? Only following a constitutional right to overthrow an unjust government is punished?

Mark Nobe
2d ago

Conservatives don't protest. They go straight to trying to OVERTHROW the United States government like they failed to do on January 6, 2021.

