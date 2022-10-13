ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

Dealing with NYC's housing lottery

New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
Secret NYC

Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC

With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Time Out New York

A two-way bike lane just opened on this busy Brooklyn street

Earlier this week, city officials unveiled a new two-way, protected bike lane at Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn, considered to be one of the most dangerous areas in the borough. Given the fact that the street allows bike riders to drift from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Manhattan Bridge and vice versa, the announcement has been a long tie coming.
cheddar.com

NYC’s Hudson River: Clean Enough to Swim In?

For years following World War II, it was unthinkable to swim in New York City’s harbor. Today, though, decades of effort and hard work have made a big difference – and the water regularly tests clean. But… is it safe to swim in?
Secret NYC

A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale

If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
Time Out New York

Let me tell you—being a parent in NYC right now totally rocks

While trying to properly deal with the mood swings that the birth of my precious daughter Giordana brought along with back in 2019, I found pleasure and refuge in walking around Manhattan while my baby was quietly laying in her stroller. Not only was I able to conquer daily tasks that suddenly seemed impossible to manage—food shopping, dry cleaning, a trip to the local Duane Reade—but the fresh air quickly helped my state of mind.
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

