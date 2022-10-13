Read full article on original website
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
These are New York’s new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022
Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
Photography organization Aperture is moving into a historic building on the UWS
A historic building in the Upper West Side will become the new home for Aperture, the esteemed photography organization celebrating 70 years. Aperture will move from its location in Chelsea to a 10,000 square-foot space where initiatives will "demonstrate the power of photography to spark curiosity and enhance understanding of the world and each other."
See nine decades of Al Hirschfeld works at the new Museum of Broadway this fall
The new Museum of Broadway, which finally opens this month on November 15, has just announced its first special exhibit, “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld.”. When the highly-anticipated museum opens, you’ll see a cool map room that details how the theater industry bounced around Manhattan, a breakdown of the musical genre with old lyric sheets, intricate costumes, props, renderings, rare photos and videos on display and a mock backstage area, but you’ll also be able to see 25 drawings and prints theater artist Al Hirschfeld created between 1928 and 2002. As the one who created more posters for shows than any other artist, there’s plenty to look at in this special exhibit.
An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is opening in Brooklyn next month
"Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon" is a new experience co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Spanish digital arts center Layers of Reality set to debut at the Immersive Pavilion in Brooklyn at 261 Water Street on October 27. Tickets for the much-anticipated event will go on sale right here this upcoming Friday at 10am EST.
This legendary comedy institution is opening its first-ever NYC outpost
Chicago-based improvisational comedy enterprise The Second City is (finally!) opening a physical location in New York. Given the importance of the operation within the country's dedication to all things comedy, we're surprised it took this long for the 63-year-old institution to claim its own stake here. Set to debut in...
Exciting new independent bookstores are popping up all over NYC
There's no substitute for browsing through a local bookstore—running your fingers along the spines of books, breathing in the distinct papery aroma and finding a new paperback to take home to your TBR pile. Sure, we can order books online at the tap of a finger to be delivered...
This revamped exhibit space is re-opening in Chelsea next month
Formerly known as the International Print Center, the non-profit institution that was founded in 2000 has always prided itself in being the only one in the United States devoted exclusively to fine-art prints. Fast-forward over two decades and a pretty exciting real estate move later and what is now called...
A documentary theater is opening in Chinatown’s historic Firehouse Building
A new home for documentary cinema will open in a historic Chinatown building this weekend. Firehouse will be Downtown Community Television Center (DCTV)’s Cinema for Documentary Film. The 67-seat theater will screen feature first-run films, curated shows and repertory works. It boasts 4K projection, 7.1 surround sound, interactive features to connect audiences worldwide, concessions, and an adjoining event space.
Massive floral mannequins are coming to Hudson Yards to celebrate remarkable women
Lilies, carnations, orchids and more types of roses than you ever knew existed will transform into larger-than-life floral sculptures honoring amazing women throughout history, and you can see them for free at The Shops at Hudson Yards starting this Friday, October 7. Sixteen floral mannequins will comprise this blossoming wonderland...
A new festival celebrating Chinatown kicks off Friday
The annual Feast of San Gennaro may be wrapped, but another tasty festival is slated to take place in Lower Manhattan. 88 East Fair, a new festival by the advocacy group Welcome to Chinatown, will celebrate the neighborhood on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 11am–7pm. The event aims to boost the neighborhood and bring business and appreciation to Chinatown businesses and cultural institutions, many of which have suffered since early 2020.
See which NYC bars made it to the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ list
It is finally fall in New York City, with radiators clickity clack clack banging back on, frozen drinks melting into hot cocktails and hospitality awards percolating on everyone’s palate. Each year’s final quarter brings a crush of reminiscences, round-ups and best of lists. Time Out New York’s annual best restaurants ranking, for example, is the best of them all, and the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ are also reliably revealed right around now.
A first look at the Philharmonic's gorgeous new home at Lincoln Center
When envisioning the redesign of David Geffen Hall, home to the city’s symphony orchestra, leaders wanted “to create the instrument the New York Philharmonic deserves,” Lincoln Center’s President Henry Timms said during a preview of the space today. At first glance, it appears they achieved their...
NYC’s first fungus festival welcomes mushroom-curious amateurs
Sixty years ago, famed avant-garde composer John Cage (he’s the one who created the controversial experimental piece “4′33″) founded a club with his friends called The New York Mycological Society—the city’s very own mushroom club. Decades later, the club numbers 1,500 fungi fans, including...
A giant new market with food from Michelin-starred chefs is opening in Chelsea
Another day, another announcement about a new sprawling food hall. Olly Olly Market is a new destination scheduled to open on the ground floor of the Starrett-Lehigh Building at 601 West 26th Street by 12th Avenue in Chelsea on October 26. Let’s start with the name of the space, which...
See inside the exciting new nightlife venue opening beneath Webster Hall
A new nightlife venue called Deluxx Fluxx will take over the former Studio at Webster Hall location, a 4,200-square-foot space beneath the famed music venue in the East Village, inspired by early arcades, punk rock, hip-hop and graffiti culture. When it opens on Friday, September 23, the venue will bring...
Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
5 things to do at Sloomoo’s newly renovated slime museum in SoHo
Part visual splendor, part olfactory wonder and part ooey-gooey sensory fun, Sloomoo Institute’s slime museum is reopening on Saturday, September 24 after a renovation. This captivating playground welcomes all ages to its home in SoHo—or “SooHoo,” in Sloomoo parlance (see what they did there?). The original...
Art at Amtrak is brightening up Penn Station with art by New Yorkers
Travelers rushing through Penn Station will now have a reason to slow down for a moment to experience local art. The station's new look was unveiled today as part of the Art at Amtrak public art series. Dennis RedMoon Darkeem's vibrant artwork depicting totems and other symbols fills the main...
An immersive holiday village experience is opening in Chelsea next month
Here is something fun you can do this holiday season: spend some time smack-dab in the middle of ARTECHOUSE's new holiday art experience, titled "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse." Set to open to the public on November 19 through January 8, 2023, at the Chelsea art center, the show will...
