Manhattan, NY

Time Out New York

These are New York’s new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022

Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

See nine decades of Al Hirschfeld works at the new Museum of Broadway this fall

The new Museum of Broadway, which finally opens this month on November 15, has just announced its first special exhibit, “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld.”. When the highly-anticipated museum opens, you’ll see a cool map room that details how the theater industry bounced around Manhattan, a breakdown of the musical genre with old lyric sheets, intricate costumes, props, renderings, rare photos and videos on display and a mock backstage area, but you’ll also be able to see 25 drawings and prints theater artist Al Hirschfeld created between 1928 and 2002. As the one who created more posters for shows than any other artist, there’s plenty to look at in this special exhibit.
MANHATTAN, NY
Person
Homer
Time Out New York

A documentary theater is opening in Chinatown’s historic Firehouse Building

A new home for documentary cinema will open in a historic Chinatown building this weekend. Firehouse will be Downtown Community Television Center (DCTV)’s Cinema for Documentary Film. The 67-seat theater will screen feature first-run films, curated shows and repertory works. It boasts 4K projection, 7.1 surround sound, interactive features to connect audiences worldwide, concessions, and an adjoining event space.
MOVIES
Time Out New York

A new festival celebrating Chinatown kicks off Friday

The annual Feast of San Gennaro may be wrapped, but another tasty festival is slated to take place in Lower Manhattan. 88 East Fair, a new festival by the advocacy group Welcome to Chinatown, will celebrate the neighborhood on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 11am–7pm. The event aims to boost the neighborhood and bring business and appreciation to Chinatown businesses and cultural institutions, many of which have suffered since early 2020.
FESTIVAL
Time Out New York

See which NYC bars made it to the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ list

It is finally fall in New York City, with radiators clickity clack clack banging back on, frozen drinks melting into hot cocktails and hospitality awards percolating on everyone’s palate. Each year’s final quarter brings a crush of reminiscences, round-ups and best of lists. Time Out New York’s annual best restaurants ranking, for example, is the best of them all, and the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ are also reliably revealed right around now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

