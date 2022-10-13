ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Audacy to stop using direct URL streams

In another blow for those who use either direct stream URLs or third party aggregators, Audacy will be scrapping the ability to listen via third party players or internet radios. Listeners in the US will either have to download the Audacy app or visit the Audacy website in a web...
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Halloween Ends?

Today is the premiere of Halloween Ends - but is this just in the US or does it premiere over here as well on Peacock streaming UK app as it's on Sky Q box? I can't wait for to see Halloween Ends. US only , It's getting a exclusive cinema...
MOVIES
Variety

MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
BUSINESS
digitalspy.com

BT Sports package and the addition of Discovery+ app

I’m currently on the NOW entertainment package with the 4K/HD and Sky Cinema add ons, along with BT Sport. With the old legacy BT TV Max pack, Eurosport was included as standard, but this disappeared after the introduction of the NOW packages. It did eventually re appear, but only if you subscribed to the VIP pack.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

I watched The Watcher house for years & now I’m having a party for Netflix show – I can’t wait for some of the lines

A YOUNG woman who grew up near The Watcher house has shared her intent to host a viewing party for the new Netflix series of the same name. The saga of The Watcher - which left the Broaddus family with a series of ominous and threatening letters - has been turned into a new seven-part Netflix series that debuted on the platform on October 13.
WESTFIELD, NJ
digitalspy.com

BBC Centenary Week

Tuesday 18th October marks the BBC centenary* and we are due to have a week of special events across BBC TV and radio but can't see a thread here so I thought I would add one. *Founded on 18th October 1922, first broadcast 14th November 1922. According to TV zone...
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Sue Perkins shares story of being shot twice for new TV show

Sue Perkins shared a bizarre story on The One Show in which she detailed being shot at twice in Columbia as part of her new Netflix show Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal. In the travel documentary show, the former Great British Bake Off host travels around various Latin American countries exploring shockingly legal and dangerous subjects and becoming embroiled in subsequent adventures.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"

Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

ITV Hub no longer available on my Panasonic TV

I have a 4 year-old Panasonic Freeview Play TV with all the current catchup apps installed. Yesterday I went to locate a programme previously shown on ITV, only to be faced with a screen telling me that the ITV Hub is no longer available on my device. At ITV Hub,...
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

Gio Is On RuPaul Drag Race UK 20th October

They showed a clip for next week's episode, and he is choreographing the queens for the Ruscial . He might also be guest judge?. BBC3, 9 pm or on IPlayer. I think he's just choreographing - Hannah Waddingham was in a judges chair in the preview, and there's normally only one guest.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Watching live ITV - idiots guide needed

I'm sinking under the weight of new technology and old brain cells so I'd really appreciate some advice. If you can aim it at a 6 year old that would be great. Actually my 6 year old grandson probably understand this stuff better than me. I've had a smart tv...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Semi Final (Double Unmasking) - October 15 - 6.30pm - ITV1

And then there were 5 as we head into the semi final, and it's a double unmasking. Unmasked so far - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/631890-the-masked-dancer-spoilers-who-has-been-revealed-so-far-2022-contestants.html. Episode 6 recap and unmasking - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/636759-the-masked-dancer-recap-watch-all-the-performances-and-reveals-from-episode-six.html. Pearly King, Scissors, Sea Slug, Odd Socks and Onomatopoeia will be dancing for the audience votes to take them to next...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

iPad Mini not always charging

As of this evening I seem to be having problems charging my iPad mini 6. I have turned it off and on and that seemed to work for a short while then it stopped charging again. Have tried my sisters rush charger as that also has a usb c charging port and that also never work.
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

Which was the best panel the show had?

Strictly’s had a fair few judging panels- just wondering which one everybody’s liked the best- I’m including the 5 judge guest panel from S7 here because that was a span of several weeks rather than a one-off guest judge stint. Same with Anton’s S18 stand-in duty though the circumstances weren’t planned. Not including Cynthia’s guest stint as she filled in for two separate judges; Jennifer Grey only judged one episode; and despite Alfonso judging multiple times he never appeared in consecutive episodes.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Eastenders - Positive Talking Points

Feel free to oraise the episodes, fans, cast, crew, writers, head honchos, the BBC and more!. Loving Sharon, Sam and Kat at the moment. Suki and Eve are really good together also. The Panesars in general are interesting. Also liking the young friend group with Callum/Whitney/Chelsea/Lola/Jay/Finlay/Felix etc. Nice to see...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Watcher's wild true story and what happened to the real-life family

The Watcher spoilers follow – including its ending. "A baby skeleton has 100 more bones than an adult skeleton." And with that, we are introduced to Netflix's eerie new series The Watcher, brought to us by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Dahmer). As the title card reveals, the horror...
TV SERIES

