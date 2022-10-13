Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' DeJean: 'How can he do all this stuff?'
IOWA CITY — As the Iowa football team worked through its bye week, the Hawkeyes were looking for more than answers on offense. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker had a few questions of his own, including how to duplicate what Cooper DeJean is bringing to the Iowa defense. Midway through...
Best of Brian Ferentz Tweets and Memes
It's no secret at this point that watching paint dry is more entertaining than the Iowa Hawkeye football offense this season. There have been a plethora of scapegoats -- Spencer Petras, injuries, and Kirk Ferentz, to name a few. But the one we can all agree on is that Brian Ferentz is awful at his job. It's so bad that a petition was started on Change.org to get Brian fired last year, and it caught fire once again in 2022.
Cougars; Furry, Ferocious, And In The Midwest (VIDEO/PHOTO)
I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Officials reveal 2023 Iowa State Fair theme: 'Best days ever'
DES MOINES, Iowa — It may only be October, but it's never too early to think about next year's Iowa State Fair. Officials have announced the theme for the 2023 fair. After posting a hint earlier this week about their favorite number 11, the upcoming theme to be "Best Days Ever".
iheart.com
Central Iowa woman wins $100,000 lottery prize
(Clive, IA) -- A central Iowa woman is $100,000 richer after buying a scratch ticket. 51-year-old Kristi Doss of Carlisle bought a "Power 10X" scratch ticket at Casey's, 206 S. First Street in Grimes. "I was on my way to work with my boss," Doss, a house cleaner, told Iowa...
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
RELATED PEOPLE
who13.com
Shitake steak Diane on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Des Moines’ Finest Tequila Bar Is Coming to Eastern Iowa
It's billed as an upscale, high-end tequila bar based in the East Village of Des Moines, and now it's making its way to Iowa City. According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Coa Cantina is located in the former Clinton Street Social Club, located at 18½ S. Clinton St. According to the Press-Citizen, "the bar serves nachos, carnitas tacos, burritos, Mexican-style street corn, and margaritas, from one made with house-made peach puree and Blanco tequila to Tierra Roja, a strawberry- and saffron-infused tequila with lemon, sherry, cinnamon, and peppercorn."
KCCI.com
Earlham high school student feels fear after targeted threat
EARLHAM, Iowa — A freshman at Earlham High School says he's living with fear and anxiety after seeing a death threat in a school bathroom stall that mentioned him by name. Joel Green says the threat was written last month, but he still hasn't found out who wrote it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Children, parents get blown over in pumpkin patch bounce house
CUMMING, Iowa — Chase Feldmann went along as a chaperone Thursday morning when his son’s field trip took an unexpected turn. The kids were on a bounce house at a pumpkin patch when a gust of wind flipped it over. The wind carried children and even a few parents with it.
Drought Monitor Shows Dry and Drought Conditions Expanding Across Iowa
(Des Moines) The entire state of Iowa is now abnormally dry, with several areas of the state suffering from extreme, severe, or moderate drought. Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says the dry weather conditions continue to expand, now affecting the entire state. The counties Adair,...
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Unbelievable! Iowa Cow Kickstarts Almost Decade Long Viral Trend
One thing you need to know about me is I love cows. So sometimes when I am at work, I tend to get distracted by posts on social media about cows (if you are my boss, you did not read this). Today while I was scrolling through the internet, I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure
MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0