Read full article on original website
Related
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
Android Authority
Poll: Would you pay $6.99/month for Netflix with ads?
Are you willing to pay $6.99 a month for an ad-supported Netflix experience?. Netflix launched an ad-supported streaming plan yesterday, coming after months of rumors and the company’s own confirmation earlier this year. The company joins platforms like Hulu and HBO Max in offering an ad-supported plan at a cheaper price.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🍿 Cheap Netflix (with ads)
Details on Netflix Basic with Ads, One UI 5 features, a Windows 12 sneak peek, a true crime caper, and more tech news. 🐕 Happy Friday! My puppers has been a bit sick all week with some kind of allergic reaction to something she ate. You think she’d eventually learn not to eat garbage off the street, but we’re seven years in and no progress yet.
Android Authority
How to block or unblock someone on BeReal
Looking to shrink your friends list? BeReal makes it really easy. The idea behind BeReal is that, by limiting you to a singular primary and selfie photo, this one app satisfies that modern primal urge to “over-interact” with social media. Now, if you post publicly or have a discrepancy with someone you’re friends with, you may be wondering whether you can block someone on BeReal. Let’s review how that’s done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
Has Google fixed the reception problems for the Pixel 7 series?
We tested the Pixel 7 series across three continents to see if the Pixel 6 series' network demons have been exorcized. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally available to buy in 17 markets around the world. That means many of you who had pre-orders locked in from day one will likely have already unboxed your precious new Pixels and admired the polished design, tested their stellar cameras, and breathed a sigh of relief that the in-display fingerprint scanner is totally fine this time.
Android Authority
Lite apps should be available everywhere and to everyone
Why do I have to use all of my phone's resources to run Facebook when Facebook Lite exists?. “Lite” apps have been available for years now, but they took off with Android Go — an initiative to make cheaper, low-end phones for people in low-income countries. Part of the initiative was the development of lightweight apps that work well on phones with low RAM and low CPU power. It could’ve been a cut-and-dry benefit for everybody with an Android phone. Unfortunately, developers decided to be evasive about it.
Android Authority
Display specs leak for Google's foldable phone, but be skeptical
A leak reveals new details about Google's foldable phone. New details about the display on Google’s upcoming foldable phone have leaked. Sources claim the internal screen may support a resolution of 1,840 x 2,208. The internal display may also support a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s been a while since...
Android Authority
The Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android phones
Having trouble installing that old app on your Pixel 7? There's a reason for that. The Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android smartphones. This means 32-bit-only apps will refuse to install on the new Google phones. Google and partners have been pushing hard for Android to eventually...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Tested: Has Apple shrugged off its reputation for poor battery life?
Better efficiency through careful optimization. Apple has often ridden a fine line balancing powerhouse and “optimal” specs for years now, and nowhere has it been more apparent than in battery sizes. However, as you can guess, high-end computing and small battery sizes do not correlate to excellent battery life, and the iPhone has cultivated a bit of a reputation for delivering sub-par longevity.
Android Authority
How to change the Windows boot drive in BIOS
Just needs a tweak in the BIOS. No biggie. If you have Windows installed on your computer and then installed a Linux distro next to that, your computer may not boot from the correct drive. If you would like your computer to have a default boot drive, you would need to change the boot drive in BIOS. Sounds difficult? Not really. We’ll show you how. We’ll also show you how to boot from a USB stick, DVD, or CD-ROM if you’re trying to install something.
Android Authority
How to customize and use widgets in Android 12 [Tutorial]
Widgets have always been an important part of the Android experience, and there’s plenty you can do beyond just seeing the time and weather. When you unlock your phone in the morning, you can see the time, the weather forecast, the news, the schedule, and even what’s coming up next on Netflix with a glance. Android widgets make all of this possible, allowing easy access to as much information as you want without opening any apps. Here’s how to use and customize widgets on Android!
Android Authority
Can you retake a BeReal? Yes, here's how
If you're dissatisfied with your BeReal, here's how to take a new one. BeReal has somewhat revolutionized modern social media. With the prominence of Instagram and Facebook, photos and videos have become the dominant form of social updates. BeReal allows you to befriend those in your inner circle, then post one photo daily. Furthermore, you can only see other people’s posts on the platform if you have posted your own. Let’s talk about retaking a BeReal if you aren’t satisfied with the one you posted.
People Are Revealing The Petty Ways They "Got Back" At Someone, And Oooof, It's Messy
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
Android Authority
We got up close and personal with the Pixel 7 Pro's new macro mode
Macro photography has quickly become a hot addition for smartphone manufacturers looking to spice up their camera credentials on budget and mid-range options. A dedicated macro lens is an easy and cheap way to bump up the number of cameras on the spec sheet, it adds an extra imaging dimension to camera-focused smartphones, and it makes for a good marketing talking point.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite review: Lite on the money
Keeping costs low comes at a price. While sacrifices were made to drop the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's base price, it offers great value for younger kids and older relatives. It lacks the performance and display quality of the very best affordable slates, but it gets four years of software support and features expandable storage. It's also available with LTE for those interested in an inexpensive on-the-go tablet.
Android Authority
I restored my old photos with Pixel 7's Photo Unblur and the results amazed me
One tap to restore all your blurry memories. Buying a Pixel phone has often been more about the Google-flavored software experience and less about the hardware. Nowhere is this more evident than in the company’s photography-focused endeavors, where it has effectively used its computational photography magic to create truly stunning images across several generations. This deep focus on enhancing the imaging experience extends to the Google Photos app where the company often debuts new features, some of which remain Pixel series exclusives.
Android Authority
The Z Flip 4 is a great compact phone you can't fully use with one hand
Opening a Galaxy Z Flip series phone still requires two hands after all this time. The Galaxy Z Flip series has been around for a few years, reviving the clamshell smartphone form factor popularized by the likes of Motorola, Nokia, and others in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The...
Comments / 0