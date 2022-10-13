ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Man Charged With Disturbing Human Remains In Suspicious Death Of Trenton Mom: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of Trenton mom Corrine Episcopop-Daniels, authorities announced.

Alton Eubanks, of Trenton, was charged with purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The charge stems from the death of 41-year-old Episcopo-Daniels, whose body was found as officers responded to a call for a well-being check in the basement of a Park Avenue residence after forcing entry on Wednesday, Sept. 21, DailyVoice.com reported.

The cause and manner of Daniels’ death are pending the results of additional testing, Onofri said.

Detectives say Eubanks and Daniels lived together at the Park Avenue address and were involved in a romantic relationship.

Eubanks allegedly put her body into a black trash bag and moved it down to the basement, where it was later found by police.

Eubanks was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force in Middleburg, NY, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. A motion has been filed to detain him pending trial.

