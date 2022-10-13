Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank's core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises...
Tesla, Netflix earnings, Spirit Airlines shareholder vote, existing home sales top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
Wells Fargo profit falls on higher loan loss reserves
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a decline in profit for the third quarter as the bank set aside more money in preparation for a hit from a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses were bolstered to $784 million in the quarter, compared...
Wall Street banks' profits slide as economic clouds loom, some beat forecasts
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Profits slid at Wall Street's biggest banks in the third quarter as they braced for a weaker economy while investment banking was hit hard, but investors saw a silver lining with some banks beating estimates. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N)...
The mining sector has never been healthier even as sentiment stinks - Hawkmoon Resources CEO
(Kitco News) - Investors must not confuse the health of the mining sector with current market sentiment, warns one junior mining CEO. Brendan Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon Resources, said that despite the sharp drop in market valuations and abysmal investor sentiment, the mining sector has never been as healthy as it currently is. In an interview with Kitco News during the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Haynes noted the general malaise in the marketplace means that junior explorers have to be stronger than ever.
King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Credit Suisse considers Allfunds disposal, Cinco Dias reports
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is considering selling its stake in Madrid-based tech company Allfunds (ALLFG.AS) to raise cash, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday, citing unidentified market sources. The Swiss bank holds an 8.56% stake in Allfunds, worth about 380 million euros ($372 million) at...
Gold price drops nearly $90 from October highs, Wall Street turns exceedingly bearish on precious metal
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The precious metal is down nearly $90 from its October highs of $1,737 an ounce, with December Comex...
China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
Volatility spikes as Bitcoin pulls back to support at $19,200
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Shortly after the CPI was revealed on Thursday, stock prices began trending higher with cryptos soon to follow,...
UK markets tick higher as Truss U-turns on tax plan, shuffles finance minister
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's main stock indexes hit session highs before paring gains on Friday after Prime Minister Liz Truss signalled a U-turn in part of the new government's large unfunded tax cut plan that roiled financial markets in the recent weeks. "It is clear that parts of our...
Sterling drops after UK's Truss fires Kwarteng, dollar hits new 32-year high vs yen
NEW YORK/LONDON Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sterling fell sharply against the U.S. dollar on Friday after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and scrapped parts of their economic package that has caused so much turmoil in the UK's currency and bond markets. The dollar, on the other...
13% of Canadians hold Bitcoin, says Bank of Canada
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The share of Canadians who own Bitcoin rose from 5% in the period from 2018-2020 to 13% in...
Morgan Stanley to review Archegos report for British tycoon's lawsuit
(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley on Friday said it would review a report it produced for British regulators following Archegos Capital Management’s collapse to see if it should be provided to British retail tycoon Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group in its €50 million ($48.7 million) lawsuit against the U.S. investment bank.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in September as stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates crimp demand for goods. The Commerce Department said on Friday that the unchanged reading in sales last month followed an upwardly revised 0.4% increase in August. Sales in...
AIB becomes first Irish bank to pass on ECB interest rate hike
DUBLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - AIB (AIBG.I) became the first Irish bank to increase mortgage interest rates since the European Central Bank began to hike its rates, adding half a percentage point to the cost of a new fixed-rate mortgage on Friday. The ECB has raised its deposit rate from...
Merafe increases ferrochrome production 3.7% in 9M 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Merafe said that improvements in plant efficiencies achieved at its smelters continue to be sustained, adding that impact...
Column: Diesel's gloomy message for the global economy: Kemp
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global shortages of middle distillates such as diesel, gas oil and heating oil are intensifying rather than easing – making it more likely a relatively severe slowdown in the business cycle will be necessary to rebalance the market:. The global petroleum and refining system...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says Russian oil price cap not determined yet
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the exact dollar level of a price cap on Russian oil had not yet been determined, but insisted she had not suggested a price in the $60 per barrel range was being actively considered. Yellen said there was wide...
