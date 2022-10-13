ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank's core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Wells Fargo profit falls on higher loan loss reserves

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a decline in profit for the third quarter as the bank set aside more money in preparation for a hit from a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses were bolstered to $784 million in the quarter, compared...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Wall Street banks' profits slide as economic clouds loom, some beat forecasts

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Profits slid at Wall Street's biggest banks in the third quarter as they braced for a weaker economy while investment banking was hit hard, but investors saw a silver lining with some banks beating estimates. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N)...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asml#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dutch#Samsung Lrb#Ks#Intel Lrb Intc O Rrb#Ing
kitco.com

The mining sector has never been healthier even as sentiment stinks - Hawkmoon Resources CEO

(Kitco News) - Investors must not confuse the health of the mining sector with current market sentiment, warns one junior mining CEO. Brendan Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon Resources, said that despite the sharp drop in market valuations and abysmal investor sentiment, the mining sector has never been as healthy as it currently is. In an interview with Kitco News during the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Haynes noted the general malaise in the marketplace means that junior explorers have to be stronger than ever.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Credit Suisse considers Allfunds disposal, Cinco Dias reports

MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is considering selling its stake in Madrid-based tech company Allfunds (ALLFG.AS) to raise cash, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday, citing unidentified market sources. The Swiss bank holds an 8.56% stake in Allfunds, worth about 380 million euros ($372 million) at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Volatility spikes as Bitcoin pulls back to support at $19,200

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Shortly after the CPI was revealed on Thursday, stock prices began trending higher with cryptos soon to follow,...
MARKETS
kitco.com

13% of Canadians hold Bitcoin, says Bank of Canada

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The share of Canadians who own Bitcoin rose from 5% in the period from 2018-2020 to 13% in...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Morgan Stanley to review Archegos report for British tycoon's lawsuit

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley on Friday said it would review a report it produced for British regulators following Archegos Capital Management’s collapse to see if it should be provided to British retail tycoon Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group in its €50 million ($48.7 million) lawsuit against the U.S. investment bank.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in September as stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates crimp demand for goods. The Commerce Department said on Friday that the unchanged reading in sales last month followed an upwardly revised 0.4% increase in August. Sales in...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

AIB becomes first Irish bank to pass on ECB interest rate hike

DUBLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - AIB (AIBG.I) became the first Irish bank to increase mortgage interest rates since the European Central Bank began to hike its rates, adding half a percentage point to the cost of a new fixed-rate mortgage on Friday. The ECB has raised its deposit rate from...
WORLD
kitco.com

Merafe increases ferrochrome production 3.7% in 9M 2022

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Merafe said that improvements in plant efficiencies achieved at its smelters continue to be sustained, adding that impact...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Column: Diesel's gloomy message for the global economy: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global shortages of middle distillates such as diesel, gas oil and heating oil are intensifying rather than easing – making it more likely a relatively severe slowdown in the business cycle will be necessary to rebalance the market:. The global petroleum and refining system...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy