iPhone 14 Pro lead times dip below iPhone 13 Pro for first time
iPhone 14 Pro lead times dip below iPhone 13 Pro for first time

In the sixth week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker by JP Morgan, the Pro models of iPhone 14 are seeing lead times moderate from the fifth week's data. According to the tracker, lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro Max have leveled off to be at par with the Pro.
Big iMessage redesign rumored for iOS 17
A sketchy leak suggests that Apple is working on an updated version of iMessage with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a middling accuracy record. He says the information comes from one of his unnamed sources.
Zuckerberg takes on Apple, AI takes on Steve Jobs, and Ask Apple Developer launches
Zuckerberg takes on Apple, AI takes on Steve Jobs, and Ask Apple Developer launches

If you only listen to one podcast, listen to this week's AppleInsider Podcast. But, if you listen to two, you've got to check out the show that uses AI to make it sound as if Steve Jobs is alive again.
Apple Music's Spatial Audio spreads to Mercedes-Benz vehicles
The Spatial Audio feature of Apple Music is expanding beyond earphones, with Mercedes-Benz adding support for it to the car manufacturer's infotainment system. The partnership, announced on Sunday, has Mercedes-Benz adding Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos as a native experience to its infotainment systems. Rather than relying on motion-tracking hardware in headphones like AirPods Max, it instead uses the speaker system installed into the vehicle.
Asian shares decline as markets keep eyes on China meeting
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday as investors kept their eyes on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks dropped in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai in early trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures rose. The meeting in China, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader for the next five years, reaffirming his grip on power and stronger state control over the economy. Analyst expect no change to the “zero-COVID policy.” “Fresh updates from China’s Party Congress are being scrutinized, with the emphasis on technological advancement and national security seemingly brought up as high priorities for China’s longer-term direction. Further de-coupling f rom U.S. technology seems to be the story,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
How to share & customize Apple News in iOS 16
How to share & customize Apple News in iOS 16

Apple News allows you to find stories tailored to your tastes and interests while also seeing what others are reading and trending. Here's how to share stories with others easily, plus how to personalize your news experiences within the application.
Level Lock+ with Home Key hits some Apple Store shelves
Apple has gradually started to sell the Home Key-enabled Level Lock+ smart lock, with the smart home security device appearing in some physical Apple Store locations in the United States. Appearing on some Apple Store shelves on Friday, the Level Lock+ is an upgraded form of the existing Level Lock...
iPad Pro update may not add mini LED to 11-inch model after all
iPad Pro update may not add mini LED to 11-inch model after all

Apple's update to the 11-inch iPad Pro probably won't gain mini LED backlighting like its 12.9-inch counterpart, an analyst claims ahead of Apple's speculated October launches. Apple is thought to be preparing to introduce new...
Apple AR headset could use iris scanning for user identification
Apple AR headset could use iris scanning for user identification

The report, published on Friday morning by The Information claims that two unspecified sources tell them that Apple's forthcoming AR devices will use iris scanning to identify a user when they put the headset on.
Google updates Maps, Search with iOS 16 widgets
Google updates Maps, Search with iOS 16 widgets

Google Maps and the search feature in the Google app have been updated to add multiple iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets. Following its announcement of adding iOS 6 widgets to its apps, Google has now...
Apple Watch sets new US record, now owned by 30% of iPhone users
Apple Watch has repeatedly dominated the whole smartwatch industry, having exceeded 100 million active users in Q2 2021. Now while Apple Watch has seen a lot of variation quarter by quarter, Counterpoint Research says that its half-year result for H1 2022 in North America is its highest attach rate ever. That's the proportion of iPhone users who have an Apple Watch attached.
Apple iPad smart home hub dock rumored to be coming soon
Apple is planning to make the iPad a more central fixture in the home, by turning it into a smart home hub and speaker that could live on a kitchen counter. Apple's HomeKit platform relies on devices like iPads, the Apple TV, and the HomePod mini to function. However, none work as a central controllable and dedicated fixture for the home, something Apple is apparently keen to change.
New iPad Pros arriving in days, new MacBook Pros in November
New iPad Pros arriving in days, new MacBook Pros in November

Rumors have floated about Apple launching updates in its iPad and Mac lineup in October, though possibly as press releases rather than a full-blown event. According to one report, one of the announcements is certain to be for the iPad Pro range.
Deals: fall Prime Day pricing has returned on Apple iPads at Amazon
Deals: fall Prime Day pricing has returned on Apple iPads at Amazon

Amazon has reissued its best iPad deals, matching the discounts found during the Prime Early Access Sale. And this time, a Prime membership is not required. Amazon's iPad sale offers discounts of up to $200...
Second Apple Retail union will be at Penn Square, Oklahoma City store
The vote was 56 in favor of unionization, and 32 opposed. The union will be part of the Communications Workers of America. "I want everyone to realize unions aren't just for those bad and hard workplaces, it is for everyone in America, we have the right to unionize," organizer Patrick Hart from the store said before the vote. "I just want people to realize that, because it can do a lot of good for a lot of people who feel they're stuck in their workplace."
Daily deals Oct 15: 50% off Apple MagSafe Wallet, Canon and Sonos discounts, more
Daily deals Oct 15: 50% off Apple MagSafe Wallet, Canon and Sonos discounts, more

Saturday's best deals include $100 off an LG 34-inch Curved UltraWide QHD display, $129 refurbished iPhones, 20% off Lego Optimus Prime, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on...
Oklahoma Apple Store staff to vote on labor union
Almost 100 workers at Apple Penn Square, Oklahoma, are to vote on forming a labor union, potentially making it the second US Apple Store to unionize. Staff at Apple Penn Square previously filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board in the hopes of getting an official vote. Now they have this, and voting is set to conclude on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Compared: AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Compared: AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up. Bose introduced its refresh...
Daily deals Oct. 14: AirPods for $90, $30 off iPad, 39% off Apple TV 4K, more
Daily deals Oct. 14: AirPods for $90, $30 off iPad, 39% off Apple TV 4K, more

Friday's best deals include Garmin Approach Golf GPS Watch for $349, $200 off Neato D10 robot vacuum, 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV for $300, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
