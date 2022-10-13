Read full article on original website
49 Percent of the World's Bird Species Are Declining, Report Finds
As climate change intensifies across the planet, many species face the possibility of a mass extinction — and one particularly at-risk species group is birds. According to a new report, bird population decline has grown so severe in recent years that about half of the world’s bird species are decreasing.
Spike in Online Searches for Emotional Support Animals Shows How Important They Are
Over the years, we've seen more and more animals designated as Emotional Support Animals (ESAs). Whether you have a pup that's trained to help with anxiety, or an emotional support cat who helps you get through PTSD treatment, there are so many incredible ways that animals can enrich our lives, far beyond the concept of man's best friend. That's why we weren't surprised to hear that there's been a spike in online searches for emotional support animals.
Environmentalists Lose Hope After Right Whale Becomes Entangled in a Net for the Fifth Time
Scientists from the New England Aquarium are incredibly heavy hearted, after Snow Cone, an endangered right whale, faced her fifth entanglement. Based on her well-being, many seem to believe death is "all but certain," as the beloved marine mammal struggles to survive in new fishing gear, as well as old fishing gear from a previous incident.
Wax Worms’ Saliva Can Dissolve Plastic, According to Recent Spanish Study
Plastic pollution is wreaking havoc on Planet Earth — many varieties leach harmful chemicals into soil and groundwater. And unfortunately, plastic almost never fully biodegrades. Instead, it breaks down into microplastics, residing in oceans, our soil, and eventually, in the bodies of humans and animals alike. However, a recent...
Are Climate Reparations the Remedy for Environmental Injustice?
Over the last few years, you may have started becoming increasingly familiar with the term "reparations." Because of how minorities have been treated since the U.S. came to be, some sort of redress is necessary for marginalized groups to truly gain equality. But environmental justice leaders have recently brought the...
NASA Is About to Launch a Spacecraft Into an Asteroid, to Prepare for Potential Threats — How to Watch
World Space Week is right around the corner — and just in time for the weeklong holiday, NASA is preparing to launch an asteroid mission called DART. For this mission, the DART spacecraft will purposely crash with the asteroid Didymos and its moon, to help scientists prepare for any future asteroids that may head for planet Earth. But, when will the NASA DART hit the asteroid exactly?
Indicator Species Offer Important Clues About Earth’s Ecosystems
Healthy ecosystems are an essential part of Earth’s survival, and indicator species give scientists an insight into how these ecosystems are doing. Without the biodiversity that ecosystems offer, we wouldn’t have clean air, clean water, systems that regulate flooding and erosion, medicine, or food. It’s safe to say that we need our ecosystems to be absolutely thriving.
60 Endangered Greater Gliders Found in Logging Sites Across Australian Forests
It's bad enough that 12 sites across Australia's Victorian forests have been targeted for logging — while creating air and soil pollution, the project will unfortunately destroy a wide range of habitats. And recently, 60 endangered greater gliders were found living in these Victorian Forest logging sites, after a night survey was conducted before the project began.
The Looming Problem of Bioaccumulation — and Why It Becomes Worse with Time
Through the motions of industrialization, human ventures, deposits, and evolution, more and more chemicals have become enmeshed in our environment. Bioaccumulation is the collection of a chemical in an organism over time in relation to the chemical amount in the environment. Understanding this process is important for realizing why bioaccumulation is a problem.
Mung Beans Are Becoming a Staple in the World of Vegan Food Alternatives
Whether you're vegan, pescatarian, or if you're simply veg-curious, you've likely come across the mung bean at some point in your culinary adventures. The small green beans, which belong to the legume family, have become a staple in plant-based cuisine over the last few years. But if you aren't yet familiar with this exciting protein-packed plant, you may be wondering: what are mung beans, and where do they come from?
Earthquakes May Be Triggered by Dead Plankton, According to a Recent Study
Small marine organisms, which lived along the ocean floor millions of years ago, may trigger New Zealand's next big earthquake. The Hikurangi subduction zone, which is New Zealand’s biggest plate boundary fault, has faced some of the largest earthquakes on record. Many of the rocks in the area contain calcite, which is known to come from foraminifera, like plankton. And scientists are now starting to think the calcite deposits from the dead plankton could trigger a massive earthquake.
New Zealand May Start Taxing Farmers For Cow "Emissions" (aka Their Burps and Farts)
The agricultural industry is one of the most pollutive sects of our economy — between toxic pesticides, water waste, and rampant land clearing, farming continuously wreaks havoc on our planet. But one of the most pollutive aspects of farming? Cows... particularly their, ahem, "emissions." Cow burps and farts contain...
