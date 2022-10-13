ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Spike in Online Searches for Emotional Support Animals Shows How Important They Are

Over the years, we've seen more and more animals designated as Emotional Support Animals (ESAs). Whether you have a pup that's trained to help with anxiety, or an emotional support cat who helps you get through PTSD treatment, there are so many incredible ways that animals can enrich our lives, far beyond the concept of man's best friend. That's why we weren't surprised to hear that there's been a spike in online searches for emotional support animals.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Decline#Living Planet Index#Zsl#The Living Planet Report
GreenMatters

Are Climate Reparations the Remedy for Environmental Injustice?

Over the last few years, you may have started becoming increasingly familiar with the term "reparations." Because of how minorities have been treated since the U.S. came to be, some sort of redress is necessary for marginalized groups to truly gain equality. But environmental justice leaders have recently brought the...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

NASA Is About to Launch a Spacecraft Into an Asteroid, to Prepare for Potential Threats — How to Watch

World Space Week is right around the corner — and just in time for the weeklong holiday, NASA is preparing to launch an asteroid mission called DART. For this mission, the DART spacecraft will purposely crash with the asteroid Didymos and its moon, to help scientists prepare for any future asteroids that may head for planet Earth. But, when will the NASA DART hit the asteroid exactly?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GreenMatters

Indicator Species Offer Important Clues About Earth’s Ecosystems

Healthy ecosystems are an essential part of Earth’s survival, and indicator species give scientists an insight into how these ecosystems are doing. Without the biodiversity that ecosystems offer, we wouldn’t have clean air, clean water, systems that regulate flooding and erosion, medicine, or food. It’s safe to say that we need our ecosystems to be absolutely thriving.
WILDLIFE
GreenMatters

60 Endangered Greater Gliders Found in Logging Sites Across Australian Forests

It's bad enough that 12 sites across Australia's Victorian forests have been targeted for logging — while creating air and soil pollution, the project will unfortunately destroy a wide range of habitats. And recently, 60 endangered greater gliders were found living in these Victorian Forest logging sites, after a night survey was conducted before the project began.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
GreenMatters

The Looming Problem of Bioaccumulation — and Why It Becomes Worse with Time

Through the motions of industrialization, human ventures, deposits, and evolution, more and more chemicals have become enmeshed in our environment. Bioaccumulation is the collection of a chemical in an organism over time in relation to the chemical amount in the environment. Understanding this process is important for realizing why bioaccumulation is a problem.
SCIENCE
GreenMatters

Mung Beans Are Becoming a Staple in the World of Vegan Food Alternatives

Whether you're vegan, pescatarian, or if you're simply veg-curious, you've likely come across the mung bean at some point in your culinary adventures. The small green beans, which belong to the legume family, have become a staple in plant-based cuisine over the last few years. But if you aren't yet familiar with this exciting protein-packed plant, you may be wondering: what are mung beans, and where do they come from?
FOOD & DRINKS
GreenMatters

Earthquakes May Be Triggered by Dead Plankton, According to a Recent Study

Small marine organisms, which lived along the ocean floor millions of years ago, may trigger New Zealand's next big earthquake. The Hikurangi subduction zone, which is New Zealand’s biggest plate boundary fault, has faced some of the largest earthquakes on record. Many of the rocks in the area contain calcite, which is known to come from foraminifera, like plankton. And scientists are now starting to think the calcite deposits from the dead plankton could trigger a massive earthquake.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy