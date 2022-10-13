SRAC to host Swimsgiving
SMITHFIELD — The Parks and Recreation Department will offer Swimsgiving on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Smithfeild Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. Swim from 10 a.m. to noon or 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is four canned goods or four other nonperishable food items. For more information, call 919-934-2148.
