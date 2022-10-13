ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 16

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No image available. NAME: Came, Kyle Allen; 23; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under...
Salina City Commission to consider naming proposal for downtown stage

A bullying prevention proclamation, naming the downtown stage, synthetic turf, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Dickinson County Register of Deeds to offer e-filing

ABILENE - The Dickinson County Register of Deeds office will begin accepting electronic documents before the end of October, according to Register of Deeds Rose Johns. E-filing will be available to professional document preparers submitting deeds, releases, liens, mortgages and other real estate documents. E-filing significantly improves efficiency and reduces...
SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo is hiring restaurant staff

Do you love preparing great food and making people smile? Then Rolling Hills Zoo has a position for you!. Rolling Hills Zoo is seeking an energetic individual who enjoys cooking and is eager to provide excellent customer service to our Zoo guests. This position has a flexible work schedule and would include some weekends. We will train the right person.
Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited

A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
Unattended soldering iron blamed for $90,000 travel trailer fire

A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection, at approximately 1:06 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a trailer fire. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Ellsworth Wild West Fall Fest scheduled for Thursday

ELLSWORTH - With the arrival of fall, fall themed events are taking place in the Kansas Heartland. On Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce hosts "Wild West Fall Fest." There are more than 15 Ellsworth community organizations and business sponsors who will host fall themed activities...
Vocalist Vanessa Thomas to perform at McPherson College

McPHERSON – Acclaimed vocalist Vanessa Thomas, known for her seamless span of five octaves, is scheduled to perform at McPherson College as part of the Fern Lingenfelter Artists Series on Nov. 8. The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Mingenback Theatre, and is open to the public at...
KWU football controls 2nd half to get by McPherson 14-12

McPHERSON – Kansas Wesleyan's defense stepped up its relentless pressure in the second half on Saturday against the McPherson Bulldogs. The Coyote defense held McPherson to only 50 yards of total offense and zero points in the second half as the Coyotes rallied to grab a 14-12 win at McPherson Stadium.
