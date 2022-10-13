Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No image available. NAME: Came, Kyle Allen; 23; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under...
Salina City Commission to consider naming proposal for downtown stage
A bullying prevention proclamation, naming the downtown stage, synthetic turf, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Dickinson County Register of Deeds to offer e-filing
ABILENE - The Dickinson County Register of Deeds office will begin accepting electronic documents before the end of October, according to Register of Deeds Rose Johns. E-filing will be available to professional document preparers submitting deeds, releases, liens, mortgages and other real estate documents. E-filing significantly improves efficiency and reduces...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about gunshots in west-central Salina
On Oct. 7, 2022, at 11:42 p.m., officers with the Salina Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Phillips Avenue, Salina, in regard to multiple gunshots being fired. On arrival, officers found a home had been impacted by multiple bullets. No one was injured by the gunfire. Based...
SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo is hiring restaurant staff
Do you love preparing great food and making people smile? Then Rolling Hills Zoo has a position for you!. Rolling Hills Zoo is seeking an energetic individual who enjoys cooking and is eager to provide excellent customer service to our Zoo guests. This position has a flexible work schedule and would include some weekends. We will train the right person.
Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited
A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
Saline County reopens Woodward Road
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department on Friday announced that Woodward Road from E. Country Club Road to E. Crawford Street has been reopened.
Unattended soldering iron blamed for $90,000 travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection, at approximately 1:06 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a trailer fire. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Salina police make 2 arrests in multiple vehicle theft, stolen vehicle cases
Two teens have been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle burlaries and stolen vehicle cases. In a release issued this afternoon, the Salina Police Department noted that between Oct. 3 and Thursday, department personnel had investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts. "Most, if not all, of the burglaries...
Ellsworth Wild West Fall Fest scheduled for Thursday
ELLSWORTH - With the arrival of fall, fall themed events are taking place in the Kansas Heartland. On Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce hosts "Wild West Fall Fest." There are more than 15 Ellsworth community organizations and business sponsors who will host fall themed activities...
Vocalist Vanessa Thomas to perform at McPherson College
McPHERSON – Acclaimed vocalist Vanessa Thomas, known for her seamless span of five octaves, is scheduled to perform at McPherson College as part of the Fern Lingenfelter Artists Series on Nov. 8. The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Mingenback Theatre, and is open to the public at...
Check out what's new at Salina Public Library
See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are two new movies, 24 new audiobooks, and one new book. The new movies this week are "Gigi & Nate" and "Emily the Criminal."
KWU football controls 2nd half to get by McPherson 14-12
McPHERSON – Kansas Wesleyan's defense stepped up its relentless pressure in the second half on Saturday against the McPherson Bulldogs. The Coyote defense held McPherson to only 50 yards of total offense and zero points in the second half as the Coyotes rallied to grab a 14-12 win at McPherson Stadium.
Gridiron Glory: Don't forget to make your picks for Week 6!
Week 6 of Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest begins tonight! Have you made your picks?. The Week 6 prize is a family four-pack to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports Paintball. To get to the registration page, click here. Register today and prove that you have what it takes to...
SES cross country continues NCAA dominance with a pair of league titles
The Southeast of Saline cross country teams closed out their regular season in dominant fashion on Thursday, sweeping their league meet to continue their NCAA reign. This title marks a six-peat for the boy's team and a four-peat for the girls, who both finished every regular-season race of 2022 as the fastest 3A school competing.
