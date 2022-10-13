ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

Selma celebrates benefits of public power

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

SELMA — The town joined more than 70 public power communities in North Carolina and more than 2,000 nationwide in celebrating Public Power Week Oct. 2-8. Public Power Week shines a light on the value public power cities and towns provide their customers and communities. “Our locally owned and operated electric utility provides far-reaching value, like affordable and sustainable power, […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Selma celebrates benefits of public power first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsoforange.com

‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.

On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

US 70 Construction In Wilson’s Mills Requires Traffic Shift

WILSON’S MILLS – Drivers going west on U.S. 70 in Johnston County can expect delays starting Monday, Oct. 17 until a traffic shift is completed. A state highway contractor will shift the two westbound lanes into a new pattern around the bridge under construction at Wilson’s Mills Road.​ Crews will need to keep one of the two westbound lanes closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, so they can do grading, paving, traffic signal work and pavement markings.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Selma, NC
jocoreport.com

Sheriff Donates Surplus Laptops To Johnston County Schools

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell donated a number of surplus laptop computers to Johnston County Public Schools. County commissioners approved a request by Sheriff Bizzell to donate 101 Dell laptops and 7 Lenovo laptops to the school system. Approximately 100 of the computers are in good condition. Eight others are for parts only. The computers were delivered by the sheriff’s office to the school system on Wednesday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Housing pain: Raleigh rents soar at double rate of inflation – 7th highest in US

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at what’s happening with rents in Raleigh and how it compares to inflation in the U.S. economy. Readers may also enjoy listening to a new WRAL podcast, Real Estate Rush, with the first four episodes now available for streaming or for download.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Retirees who receive social security react to check increase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was announced on Thursday that social security checks will increase by 8.7%. That is the biggest increase for social security recipients since 1981. Starting in January of next year, those who get social security will receive about an extra $150 a month. For many Eastern...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Line#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Public Power Week
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process

DURHAM, N.C. — The oldest Black-owned insurance company in the United States is coming to an end. Wake County's Superior Court has approved a petition to liquidate North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company. What You Need To Know. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company is in the process of...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Historical Ghost Walk In Smithfield October 27

SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center will stage its 18th annual Ghost Walk on Thursday, October 27, in Smithfield’s historic Riverside Cemetery. Beginning at 6:00 pm, six characters from Johnston County’s past will be brought back to life. Visitors will be greeted at the corner of...
SMITHFIELD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WRAL News

Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes

DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
DURHAM, NC
FOX Carolina

$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
677
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy