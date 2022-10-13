Selma celebrates benefits of public power
SELMA — The town joined more than 70 public power communities in North Carolina and more than 2,000 nationwide in celebrating Public Power Week Oct. 2-8. Public Power Week shines a light on the value public power cities and towns provide their customers and communities. “Our locally owned and operated electric utility provides far-reaching value, like affordable and sustainable power, […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Selma celebrates benefits of public power first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0