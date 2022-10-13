Read full article on original website
Famous Breaux Bridge 'Pink' Cookies Back for Limited Time
Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless.
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good.
Must See Haunted House is Back in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]
If you or someone you know wants to get into the Halloween spirit, we know where you need to go. Last year we highlighted this house leading into Halloween and the owner tells us it was a huge "hit" for Halloween. Well, the owners of this gorgeous home have done...
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families
Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Alton Armstrong honored for efforts to keep Lafayette Mardi Gras Indian costume traditions alive
Saturday was Alton “Lil ‘Tiger” Armstrong’s day to shine, not for the masks he has worn nor for the costumes he has created for a half-century but for the Creole Mardi Gras cause he struggles to preserve in Lafayette. He thought about that as he was...
Meet Jacquie! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Pick For Furever Home Friday
Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Jacquie, a precious pup who is searching for the perfect couch to watch Netflix on. Meet the adorable Jacquie,. Jacquie is a 3year old Bulldog. Her ideal home includes Netflix, snacks (her favorite being...
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
Haunted Places and Scary Attractions in Acadiana
As we are getting ever closer to Halloween night, some people might be looking for a place to be scared out of their wits! Others may just want to have some Halloween fun. There are several places and events throughout Acadiana that can offer you various types of Halloween experiences.
Abbeville High School Postpones Homecoming Dance After Alleged Shots Fired Incident Near Football Game
Abbeville High School has announced that Saturday night's homecoming dance has been postponed after an incident on Friday night (Oct. 14).
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
38-Year-Old Marquita Jackson Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life on Thursday. The crash happened on Tucker road at 1:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Marquita Jackson, who died in the crash.
Mother arrested for assault of Northside teacher, tells her side of story
Logan Angelle says she went to Northside High School this week to meet with the principal and file a report on a faculty member
25 Places in Acadiana Where You Can Grab Delicious Gumbo To Go
As cooler temps begin to creep into the Acadiana area, so will the envie for good gumbo. I think it goes without saying that the best gumbo is the one that you make in your house, or perhaps from the kitchen of a friend or family member who throws down the best homemade recipe.
15-year-old arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home in Franklin
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A 15-year-old has been arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home and vehicle in Franklin earlier this month. According to the Franklin Police Department (FPD), the 15-year-old was arrested on the following charges:. Aggravated criminal damage to property (2 counts) Illegal use of a...
Inmate at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Attempts to Escape, Gets Caught in Barbed Wire Fence
An inmate awaiting extradition to Mississippi attempted to escape from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, but he didn't get very far. Devonte Tolliver, who is being held on charges of simple burglary and drug charges, attempted to escape from the facility in Lafayette, but he got caught in the barbed wire fencing surrounding the jail.
LPTFA ending lease with Crafts Guild to start restoration of Sans Souci
The Guild says they've tried to work something out to stay in their Lafayette home; LPTFA says they have to take action to save a historic Lafayette building.
Lafayette man arrested after a series of home burglaries
A man has been arrested after a series of residential burglaries, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO).
