Read full article on original website
Related
Juvenile shot in the arm in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to Atrium Baptist Medical Center to a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound on Sunday around 4 a.m. The juvenile had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm. The victim told investigators they were shot in the...
1 person shot in the neck after ‘alercation’ in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday night. At 8:05 p.m. on Friday, officers with WSPD’s Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit came to the 2000 block of Urban Street after getting a report of a person being shot. At the scene, […]
WXII 12
Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Man accused of trying to push woman from moving car in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car. Telecommunicators say they heard […]
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
abc45.com
Shooting at Livingstone college leaves several people hurt
Salisbury — There were reports of an active shooter on the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury. Officers arrived to the campus around 11:00 Saturday night, when officers arrived on scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and others injured who were trying to leave the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian killed in High Point hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving. At the scene, investigators […]
Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Coliseum Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store. Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount […]
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
NC caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room, police say
Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmynews2.com
Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a business at gunpoint in Greensboro Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard about a robbery. A man walked into a business and stole...
WXII 12
1 man injured in shooting on North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 4 a.m. after a man from Greensboro arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim told officers he was shot while inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
Truck plows into Taylorsville Walmart, damaging deli
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Taylorsville Walmart closed Sunday after a driver accidentally hit the gas and slammed into the building, according to police. The store is located on NC Highway 16 in Taylorsville. The truck drove into the deli section of the store and caused significant damage to the deli section, according to officials.
wfmynews2.com
Kernersville chaplain joins Billy Graham Rapid Response Team in Raleigh after mass shooting
Sean Houle was forced to medically retire after getting shot while serving as a Kernersville police officer. He now works as a chaplain and helps people grieving.
WXII 12
Graham woman accused of holding pistol during argument in school parking lot, arrested
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says they found the woman accused of holding a firearm during an argument in a school's parking lot. Deputies say they received a report from a school resource officer at Southern Alamance High School about a person holding a pistol at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police seize nearly $1 Million worth of drugs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a hold of nearly 9 pounds of drugs, four firearms and cash during an investigation, according to Winston-Salem police. Authorities say these items are worth nearly $1,000,000. Through their investigation, detectives say they found that a Germanton woman, Jessica...
Comments / 0