Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Juvenile shot in the arm in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to Atrium Baptist Medical Center to a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound on Sunday around 4 a.m. The juvenile had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm. The victim told investigators they were shot in the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Forsyth County, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
abc45.com

Shooting at Livingstone college leaves several people hurt

Salisbury — There were reports of an active shooter on the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury. Officers arrived to the campus around 11:00 Saturday night, when officers arrived on scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and others injured who were trying to leave the scene.
SALISBURY, NC
#Parkland High School
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Coliseum Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store. Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
RANDLEMAN, NC
wfmynews2.com

Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a business at gunpoint in Greensboro Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard about a robbery. A man walked into a business and stole...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

1 man injured in shooting on North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 4 a.m. after a man from Greensboro arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim told officers he was shot while inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police seize nearly $1 Million worth of drugs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a hold of nearly 9 pounds of drugs, four firearms and cash during an investigation, according to Winston-Salem police. Authorities say these items are worth nearly $1,000,000. Through their investigation, detectives say they found that a Germanton woman, Jessica...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

