2022 Stockholm Open Draw including Tsitsipas, Tiafoe, Norrie and Shapovalov
The 2022 Stockholm Open will be the 53rd edition of this event with Tistispas, Tiafoe, Norrie, Shapovalov and many others battling it out for the trophy. This event is coming earlier than last year as it was one of the last events last year with several others following it this time around. It has an improved list due to that with Stefanos Tsitsipas leading a very strong field that includes last year's finalist Denis Shapovalov.
Auger-Aliassime wins 2022 Firenze Open over Wolf
Felix Auger-Aliassime has not had much luck in finals before but he got a good draw here facing Wolf in the final and winning 6-4 6-4. It was not the best he played all week but he played well enough to take the match against a very solid Wolf who found some inspiration in Italy here. The Canadian opened the match by breaking Wolf but he dropped his serve in the very next game to make it 1-1.
Sebastian Korda to face Rublev in Gijon Final on Sunday
Sebastian Korda will face Andrey Rublev in the Gijon Open final after battling past Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(2) 6-3. The American has quietly put together a really solid week in Gijon after some poor results recently. Korda has played a lot of indoor tennis in his career so his familiarity with indoor tennis helped him this week. He was also a bit lucky to face a solid but not great Rinderknech who used up all his luck against Carreno Busta the previous day.
Millman berates ATP European Indoor Hard Courts: "Can the hardcourts get any slower?"
The indoor hard courts have been slowing down over the years and it's hit a point where they play exceptionally slow. Not many players are really fans of that but it's an effort to make the matches more interesting as indoor tennis became quite boring with the rise of powerful servers in the game. Pretty much any top player now has a great serve and matches were mostly settled in tiebreaks with very few longer rallies.
WTA receives criticism after poor scheduling for Swiatek, Gauff and Sabalenka at San Diego Open
The WTA has been heavily criticised for 'unfair scheduling' which is an issue brought up many times in the tennis community. Maximizing profits is a very common goal among tennis events and due to that players sometimes face absurd schedules. Earlier this year Alexander Zverev blasted the ATP for the same reason as he had to play the second semi-final of the Madrid Masters several hours after Alcaraz totally messed up his rhythm with the Spaniard easily winning in the final.
Boxing legend Mike Tyson heaps praise on 'amazing' Gauff: "Has a lot of time to cultivate her skill to become a lot better"
Coco Gauff was praised by boxing legend Mike Tyson in a recent episode of the 'Advantage Connors' podcast. The tennis phenom was unable to secure a trophy this year and has a 36-18 record overall which is another amazing season for her. Last night she took on Iga Swiatek and did not have a good time as the Polish player smashed her.
Swiatek bulldozes past Gauff in French Open final rematch, secures spot in San Diego semifinal
World No.1 Iga Swiatek once again justified her top ranking on Friday night at the 2022 San Diego Open, cruising past Coco Gauff in a rematch from their encounter at this year's French Open final. The top seed required just 65 minutes to record a 6-0 6-3 victory over the...
Gauff on facing Swiatek again after brutal French Open final defeat: "It’s going to be an opportunity to see if I improved since the last time"
Coco Gauff faced Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros final and the Polish player proved much better winning the trophy. It was a tough defeat for Gauff who was in tears after the match but she also recognized that Swiatek was better and praised her after the match. Her own sentiment was that she simply needs to get better and work harder and she is looking forward to seeing whether she improved ahead of their San Diego Open clash:
Pegula cannot wait to represent USA and team up with Taylor Townsend at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Jessica Pegula is excited to play with Taylor Townsend in the Billie Jean King Cup as she expressed it on social media. Townsend return to tennis this year following her pregnancy last year and the American made a great impression in doubles where she reached the final with Caty McNally. She got a chance to play in the very strong American team that hopes to win the event and Jessica Pegula is excited about it.
Tennis fans frustrated after extended rain delay in Collins-Vekic San Diego Open match: "Worst tournament of the year"
Tennis fans were frustrated by the way the San Diego Open handled the rain delay in the Vekic - Collins match, venting on social media. The match was stopped in the final set with Collins up 4-2 0-30 but even after the rain stopped and the court was dried it didn't resume. It left tennis fans baffled as the players will need to step out earlier today to finish their match and play the final later today.
Swiatek beats Pegula for the San Diego final, opponent not yet known due to rain delay
Iga Swiatek's match was interrupted twice last night due to rain but eventually, it finished with the victory of the Pole 4-6 6-2 6-2. In some ways, the rain delay worked in favour of Swiatek who really complicated things for herself in the opponent set. She faced an inspired and solid Pegula yet also one to whom she gave so many chances. Up 4-2 in the first set, Swiatek dropped her serve to make it 4-3 instead of solidifying her lead.
Anna Blinkova wins maiden WTA trophy in Cluj-Napoca
Anna Blinkova needed to play the qualifiers in order to enter the main draw and she won all of those matches emerging as the championship winner on Sunday. She took on Jasmine Paolini, a player that smashed her this year on clay easily and it was very sweet revenge for her. It was a final and her maiden WTA trophy. Three sets were played and Blinkova continued shining as she did all week long.
2022 European Open Antwerp Prize Money with €648,130 on offer
The 2022 European Open will run from October 17th till October 23rd and it will feature a solid field with €648,130 in prize money. The event is an ATP 250 event that was won by Jannik Sinner last year but the Italian won't be back this year to try and defend his trophy. He'll be replaced by some solid players such as Hubert Hurkacz who will try to snatch that trophy.
2022 Guadalajara Open Akron Draw including Badosa, Sabalenka, Sakkari and Gauff
The 2022 event in Guadalajara will be the second year in a row the city is hosting a premier event from the calendar and Paula Badosa. Last year the city hosted the WTA Finals which saw Muguruza defeat Badosa in the final. Muguruza won't be back this year which is a shame as she was by far the most popular player last year. Badosa is back and she will lead the field as the top seed and a first-round BYE. Zhang or Azarenka wait in round two so it's anything but an easy match.
Collins upsets Badosa in San Diego, advances to semifinal
American tennis player Danielle Collins secured her spot in the semifinals of the San Diego Open, stunning second seed Paula Badosa on Friday night in an impressive showing. Collins recorded a 7-6(5) 6-4 win over the Spaniard, despite hitting 10 double faults that could have seen victory slip from her grasp. Although the American looked shaky on serve at several points in the match, Badosa was unable to capitalize, winning only 27% of points behind her second serve.
Boxing legend Mike Tyson on GOAT debate: "Rafael Nadal doesn't look great playing while Roger Federer is smooth and very elegant"
Mike Tyson participated in the podcast of Jimmy Connors and the boxing legend shared his views on the big three. A tennis fan who enjoys tennis, Tyson is very familiar with the big three and what they did in the sport and for the sport. As any fan, Tyson has his favourites among the big three and they are Djokovic and Federer. He shared his reasons for that during a talk with the Advantage Connors podcast:
"It's paying off, all my hard work and all the matches I've played this year" - Pegula on qualifying for both singles and doubles at the WTA Finals
For the moment, Jessica Pegula is officially the best multi-tasker among players on the Hologic WTA Tour. When she and Coco Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin and Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 7-6 (3) on Thursday night at the San Diego Open, an unusual double was achieved. Pegula has now qualified for this month’s WTA Finals in Fort Worth in both singles and doubles.
Sabalenka rediscovers form to down Stephens and advance in San Diego
Playing in her first match since her semifinal appearance at the 2022 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka rallied from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens and book her spot in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open. The third seed dug deep to escape with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 victory,...
Paire aims for career revival after starting training at Rafael Nadal Academy
Benoit Paire travelled to Mallorca for some training as he aims to revive his career after struggling for two years. Benoit Paire has been in the news many times yet it's been rarely for anything good. The French player created multiple headlines with his lacklustre efforts on the court and poor play. It's been over two years since Paire played any kind of strong tennis.
2022 Tennis Napoli Cup Prize Money with $612,000 on offer
The ATP will make a stop in Naples, Italy for the inaugural edition of the Tennis Napoli Cup, which will be held from October 17-23, 2022. An ATP 250 event, the Tennis Napoli Cup will only be held this year as the city of Naples was awarded a single-year license to stage the tournament at the Tennis Club Napoli.
