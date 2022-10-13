The 2022 event in Guadalajara will be the second year in a row the city is hosting a premier event from the calendar and Paula Badosa. Last year the city hosted the WTA Finals which saw Muguruza defeat Badosa in the final. Muguruza won't be back this year which is a shame as she was by far the most popular player last year. Badosa is back and she will lead the field as the top seed and a first-round BYE. Zhang or Azarenka wait in round two so it's anything but an easy match.

