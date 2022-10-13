ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Skin Studios to hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday

SAFFORD – Skin Studios – a business all about skin – is having its grand opening Saturday, from 4:30 p.m. until closing, at 514 S. 1st Ave in Safford. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m. This business consists of individual suites specifically reserved for skin care professionals. There will be a waxing suite, a location for skin care professionals to do acne facials, body sculpting treatments, chemical peels, permanent makeup, and regular makeup services.
St. Vincent de Paul offers medical assistance to uninsured

SAFFORD – The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Safford invites those who do not have health insurance to find assistance through Good Samaritan Outreach at St. Vincent de Paul, 221 E. Main St., Safford, thanks to a grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties. A...
GCSO deputy performs 7 minutes of CPR, but unable to save crash victim

SAFFORD — More details have been released about the crash south of Safford that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl Wednesday. The incident occurred at about 10:39 a.m. and witnesses reported driving behind a CKC dump truck in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 191, when a Chevrolet Suburban pulled onto the highway from Cactus Street. The Suburban was immediately T-boned by the dump truck and pushed into a canal.
3rd annual Halloween Spooktacular Costume Contest seeking businesses

Contributed Photo: The 3rd annual Halloween Spooktacular Costume Contest is seeking participating businesses for this year’s contest. Contributed Article/Courtesy Courtney Skinner/Copper Hills Dental, and Vance Bryce/Graham County Chamber of Commerce. GRAHAM COUNTY – Tis the season for spooky delights and it is always nice to have something to look...
Woman rescues 5-year-old on Highway 191, County Attorney reviewing for charges against the mother

GRAHAM COUNTY — Child Protective Services were called in when a barefoot 5-year-old boy was found alone on U.S. Highway 191, south of Safford. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 6:43 p.m., and Graham County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the reporting woman who was keeping the child safe. She said the boy told her he was trying to catch up to his mother and brother.
Roughriders stampede Roadrunners

PIMA – The Pima Roughriders had eight touchdowns and only two turnovers in their 67-27 victory over the visiting San Tan Charter Roadrunners on Friday night, in a continuance over their dominance of 2A foes. “This was a great win,” said Pima head coach Josh Wilkins. “It was senior...
Wildkats take on Blue Devils for homecoming Friday

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Junior quarterback Diego Montoya (3) eludes Ray junior Joseph Morales (83). Montoya rushed for 26 yards on seven carries and passed for 163 yards on 6-9 completions. The Wildkats welcome Valley Union for a South Region and homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14. DUNCAN – The...
