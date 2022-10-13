SAFFORD — More details have been released about the crash south of Safford that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl Wednesday. The incident occurred at about 10:39 a.m. and witnesses reported driving behind a CKC dump truck in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 191, when a Chevrolet Suburban pulled onto the highway from Cactus Street. The Suburban was immediately T-boned by the dump truck and pushed into a canal.

