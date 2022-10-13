Read full article on original website
The fifth annual Give from the Heart hotdog and nacho sale at Safford City Hall is Thursday
SAFFORD – Coming this Thursday, Oct. 20, the fifth annual Give from the Heart hotdog and nacho sale will fill patrons’ bellies with delicious treats while helping some of our community’s most in need. The event will take place at Safford City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 20,...
Skin Studios to hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday
SAFFORD – Skin Studios – a business all about skin – is having its grand opening Saturday, from 4:30 p.m. until closing, at 514 S. 1st Ave in Safford. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m. This business consists of individual suites specifically reserved for skin care professionals. There will be a waxing suite, a location for skin care professionals to do acne facials, body sculpting treatments, chemical peels, permanent makeup, and regular makeup services.
Gila Valley Disc Golf Club to build an 18-hole Championship Course at Discovery Park in Safford
Contributed Photo: This aerial image shows the location of an 18-hold disc golf course to be built at EAC’s Discovery Park Campus. Safford – Gila Valley Disc Golf Club (GVDGC) is excited to announce the plans to build an 18-hole Championship Disc Golf Course at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus.
NEA Big Read in Graham County continues with Arizona Legends, Myths, and Folklore
SAFFORD – The Safford City-Graham County Library continues its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read exploration of The Bear by Andrew Krivak with an Arizona Humanities presentation Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m. The NEA Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with The Friends of...
Arizona Town Hall talks mental health, homelessness and substance use in the Gila Valley
THATCHER — Arizona Town Hall was at Eastern Arizona College on Friday, to discuss what can be done in the Gila Valley when it comes to mental health, homelessness and substance use. “What are we hoping comes out of it? First is just individual actions that people take,” said...
St. Vincent de Paul offers medical assistance to uninsured
SAFFORD – The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Safford invites those who do not have health insurance to find assistance through Good Samaritan Outreach at St. Vincent de Paul, 221 E. Main St., Safford, thanks to a grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties. A...
GCSO deputy performs 7 minutes of CPR, but unable to save crash victim
SAFFORD — More details have been released about the crash south of Safford that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl Wednesday. The incident occurred at about 10:39 a.m. and witnesses reported driving behind a CKC dump truck in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 191, when a Chevrolet Suburban pulled onto the highway from Cactus Street. The Suburban was immediately T-boned by the dump truck and pushed into a canal.
3rd annual Halloween Spooktacular Costume Contest seeking businesses
Contributed Photo: The 3rd annual Halloween Spooktacular Costume Contest is seeking participating businesses for this year’s contest. Contributed Article/Courtesy Courtney Skinner/Copper Hills Dental, and Vance Bryce/Graham County Chamber of Commerce. GRAHAM COUNTY – Tis the season for spooky delights and it is always nice to have something to look...
EAC invites the community and alumni to sing in the 86th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah
THATCHER, Ariz.— Eastern Arizona College’s music department is pleased to announce its preparations for the 86th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah that will take place Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium. All interested individuals are invited to join the mass...
Woman rescues 5-year-old on Highway 191, County Attorney reviewing for charges against the mother
GRAHAM COUNTY — Child Protective Services were called in when a barefoot 5-year-old boy was found alone on U.S. Highway 191, south of Safford. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 6:43 p.m., and Graham County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the reporting woman who was keeping the child safe. She said the boy told her he was trying to catch up to his mother and brother.
CCSO: Willcox man escapes custody in Tucson
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a man who "forcibly fled" from a holding facility in Tucson the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9.
Roughriders stampede Roadrunners
PIMA – The Pima Roughriders had eight touchdowns and only two turnovers in their 67-27 victory over the visiting San Tan Charter Roadrunners on Friday night, in a continuance over their dominance of 2A foes. “This was a great win,” said Pima head coach Josh Wilkins. “It was senior...
Wildkats take on Blue Devils for homecoming Friday
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Junior quarterback Diego Montoya (3) eludes Ray junior Joseph Morales (83). Montoya rushed for 26 yards on seven carries and passed for 163 yards on 6-9 completions. The Wildkats welcome Valley Union for a South Region and homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14. DUNCAN – The...
