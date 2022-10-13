Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Spooky season is almost here, what to watch this weekend
Friday Films is here, and critic Patrick Beatyy has you covered with what to see, and what to skip! We talk Halloween Ends, which you can theatres and Peacock +. Rated R. See or skip? See it. Tar is also rated R, with star Cate Blanchett driving the show, it’s...
‘The Walking Dead’ Episodes Cost More Than $3 Million Each in Season 1, Leading to the Showrunner Getting Fired
Frank Darabont parted ways with AMC after 'The Walking Dead' Season 1 because of how much money he spent per episode.
Comments / 0