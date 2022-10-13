ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Remains of solider killed in Korean War to be returned, buried in Malden

The remains of a solider killed during the Korean War will be returned to Massachusetts on Tuesday before being buried in Malden, according to Boston Police. Joseph Puopolo, an East Boston native, was reported missing in action December 2, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from Kunu-ri, North Korea, following the Battle of Ch’ongch’on. Four POWs that returned in 1953 reported that Puopolo died as a prisoner of war in February 1951. He was 19 years old when he died.
MALDEN, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine

I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
ELIOT, ME
cambridgeday.com

A safe landing at Logan after a bird-plane clash shows progress made since 62 deaths in 1960

A safe landing at Logan after a bird-plane clash shows progress made since 62 deaths in 1960. You may have read that on Oct. 5, a Delta flight from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hit some birds on takeoff and was forced to return to Logan. No passengers were hurt, and the plane landed normally and taxied back to the gate. Mechanics inspected the plane and the flight was rescheduled for 3 p.m. that same day.
BOSTON, MA
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Ways To Spend A Relaxing Day On Beautiful Plum Island

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Cool and serene, Plum Island is an 11-mile-long barrier island off the coast of Newbury, Massachusetts. Bring your flip-flops, sun hat, and binoculars. The Essex County island is a big sandbox, with beaches covering the shoreline. The brilliant sunshine will require a hat and shades because the trees are low-growing. Don’t forget your binoculars: The bird population is interesting, migratory, and diverse.
NEWBURY, MA
Boston

Is Boston experiencing a boom of bookstores? Yes, it is.

“It doesn’t take a brilliant amount of perception to see that Boston needed more bookstores.”. There’s been good news recently for bibliophiles in Boston; a wave of independent bookstores are opening new storefronts around the city. Shop owners, managers, and industry leaders are cheering the development, which comes...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever

A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?

As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Car goes for a swim

IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
IPSWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years

SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
SALEM, MA
bostonhassle.com

Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs

Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Power surge in Waltham leaves some residents with broken devices

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- Eversource crews are still working in Waltham after a surge forced residents to lose power for 24 hours this weekend.The company said the issue began at a Waltham substation causing abnormal voltage. They are still working to discover the root cause. However, they believe the area is safe.The mayor's office said 13 traffic lights are still not working properly and have been set to flash.Residents told WBZ-TV their lights began to flicker brightly as the surge happened. The extra power blew out surge protectors and in some instances caused damage to electronics or furnaces."I did see someone showing a burned surge protector. It very well could cause a fire," said Varsham Papikian, a Waltham homeowner with a trash can full of blown surge protectors and a busted furnace, "What if it happens and someone is not even home?"Eversource is urging people with any property damage to submit a claim on their website. The city of Waltham also has a link to the form on its website.
WALTHAM, MA

