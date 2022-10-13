ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans

Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured

AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite. One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and...
AMITE CITY, LA
NOLA.com

Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint

An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lpso.net

UPDATE: Woman Charged with Assisting Inmate Escape in September

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced another individual has been arrested in the investigation into the escape of an inmate from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in September 2022. Jasmina Mahoney, 26, of Tennessee has been charged with assisting in the escape of Leroy Miles Jr., 23, from the Correctional Complex. Investigators had also previously charged inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with assisting in the escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche

Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera

NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

French Quarter shooting wounds man during fight, New Orleans police say

A 29-year-man was shot during a fight Saturday morning in the French Quarter. New Orleans police said the victim and some companions met a group of men on Bourbon Street, and that an altercation broke out while they were walking back to their cars. Someone fired a gun, striking the victim at Iberville and Burgundy streets. He was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Four duplexes catch fire on Franklin and Derbigny Streets

NEW ORLEANS — Five people lost their homes in a three-alarm fire on Franklin Avenue Saturday. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, a three-alarm fire broke out in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue near Claiborne Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The fire spread from an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident

Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
BOUTTE, LA

