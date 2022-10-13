Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Mardi Gras routes in New Orleans shortened again in 2023Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The New Orleans Italian Muffuletta Sandwich Remains A Classic, This Traditional Recipe Can't Be BeatFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints WR Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints have placed WR Deonte Harty on Injured ReserveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Slidell student arrested immediately after bringing gun on school campus, police say
A Slidell student is in custody Friday after police say they brought a handgun to school on Friday (Oct. 14). The incident happened on the campus of Salmen High School.
fox8live.com
3 more robberies attempted Friday near scene where NOPD officer was shot one night earlier
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three more robbery attempts were reported Friday night (Oct. 14) in the same Mid-City neighborhood where an off-duty New Orleans police officer was shot during an attempted robbery one night earlier, the NOPD said. Four women were victimized in the three incidents, which occurred within the...
NOPD officer shot, police release little information
New Orleans Police are saying very little about a shooting that left a cop in the hospital with a bullet wound. An initial police report does not identify the officer. It also does not explain how he got shot.
fox8live.com
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Former director of school in New Orleans jail accused of misconduct pleads guilty to misdemeanor
A former director of the school inside New Orleans' jail who was accused of exchanging sexually explicit phone calls with an incarcerated student pleaded guilty this week to unlawful communications in relation to the allegations. Christy Sampson-Kelly, 51, who was barred from working at the Travis Hill School after the...
NOLA.com
Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans
Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
wbrz.com
Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured
AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite. One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and...
WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
NOLA.com
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint
An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
Homicide near Franklin & Almonaster
New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened around 4 p.m. near Franklin Ave. and Almonaster Ave. Police reports one male victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
lpso.net
UPDATE: Woman Charged with Assisting Inmate Escape in September
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced another individual has been arrested in the investigation into the escape of an inmate from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in September 2022. Jasmina Mahoney, 26, of Tennessee has been charged with assisting in the escape of Leroy Miles Jr., 23, from the Correctional Complex. Investigators had also previously charged inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with assisting in the escape.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
KPLC TV
Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
NOLA.com
French Quarter shooting wounds man during fight, New Orleans police say
A 29-year-man was shot during a fight Saturday morning in the French Quarter. New Orleans police said the victim and some companions met a group of men on Bourbon Street, and that an altercation broke out while they were walking back to their cars. Someone fired a gun, striking the victim at Iberville and Burgundy streets. He was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
Four duplexes catch fire on Franklin and Derbigny Streets
NEW ORLEANS — Five people lost their homes in a three-alarm fire on Franklin Avenue Saturday. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, a three-alarm fire broke out in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue near Claiborne Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The fire spread from an...
L'Observateur
Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident
Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
Comments / 0