Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station
SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
Register Citizen
Revised Trumbull Senior Center design cuts previous plan by half
TRUMBULL — Thomas Arcari doesn't think he can go any smaller. On Wednesday night, during a meeting of the Community Facilities Building Committee, Arcari, principal with Farmington-based QA+M Architecture, presented a new plan for a proposed senior center on a parcel of land on Hardy Lane. His diagram showed a 32,000-square-foot facility that would include a gym, an event patio and other amenities.
Register Citizen
With $130K in federal funding, New Milford fire company can install smoke remediation equipment
NEW MILFORD – Aided by over $130,000 in federal funding, Water Witch Company #2 in town will now be able to install smoke remediation equipment in the fire house to protect its firefighters’ health. “The biggest benefit is for the health and safety for our firefighters and the...
Register Citizen
West Haven officials: Capital projects on track despite city's difficulties
WEST HAVEN — City officials believe that, despite concerns over West Haven's finances, that significant construction projects will happen on schedule. Earlier this year, the independent auditing firm conducting the city's annual audit abruptly dropped West Haven as a client shortly after the release of a forensic audit report that concluded federal pandemic funding was mismanaged and the city was not exercising proper financial oversight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Appeal will send Greenwich Avenue bumpout projects back to RTM for new scrutiny and possible reversal
GREENWICH — A group that called planned new bumpouts for Greenwich Avenue "a terrible idea for the town center" has filed an appeal that will send the project to the Representative Town Meeting for review, debate and a new vote. The Planning & Zoning Commission granted municipal improvement status...
Register Citizen
Norwalk receives $2M grant to repair areas near transit hubs
NORWALK — The city will receive $2 million in state funding to pave six streets and repair infrastructure, including underground utilities and storm water management. The $2 million is part of $6.8 million total distributed across five municipalities, according to a statement by Gov. Ned Lamont released this week.
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Senior Center receives $2.5 million bequest from late resident's will
GREENWICH — The work to renovate the Greenwich Senior Center is getting a multimillion-dollar boost thanks to a bequest from a town resident. Mary Louise Wallace died in January 2021 at the age of 82. A former teacher in Bethel, Wallace had requested that the bulk of her estate be used to assist Greenwich seniors, especially those who were income constrained but wanted to remain as town residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School
HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
Register Citizen
Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
Register Citizen
Skelly reappointed to New Milford Town Council after returning to town to work on house after fire
NEW MILFORD — The appointment of Douglas Skelly to the New Milford Town Council Tuesday marks the second new member to the council in the past month. Skelly, a Republican, previously served on the Town Council — from December 2017 to December 2019 and again from December 2019 to November 2021. At Tuesday's Town Council meeting, he was appointed to it once again with a majority vote, with one abstention from council member Hilary Ram. His term will run through Nov 30.
Register Citizen
Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire moves to West Main Street
Ice cream season might be over but sometimes a scoop of ice cream can make a bad day better. Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire has officially moved to 493 West Main Street at Ball & Socket Arts. They were previously located at 828 S Main Street. "We are so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Milford Christmas tree sale tradition will continue
MILFORD — Mark Bernard's decision last year to step away from selling Christmas trees left a void among Milford's tree shoppers. The Christmas tree sales at the Sundae House on New Haven Avenue had become part of the annual holiday tradition for many families, to the extent that some regulars reached out to Bernard's family to see if they would be keeping the Christmas tradition going.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police chief finalists trade barbs at council meeting
BRIDGEPORT — Mayor Joe Ganim will pick the next permanent police chief, but the City Council will vote on his or her contract. So Thursday night the three finalists for top cop — Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and retired Captain Roderick Porter — spent three hours trying to convince Bridgeport's legislative body they were the best individual to lead the force.
Register Citizen
Fatal Bristol police shooting: What we know so far
BRISTOL — Few details have been released about an apparent ambush that killed two city police officers, wounded another and rocked the Hartford County community. Here's what we know as of Sunday about the slaying of three Bristol officers earlier this week. Bristol police officers killed after apparent fake...
Register Citizen
JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury
DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
Register Citizen
Darien man, 'beloved' Westport teacher, killed in I-95 crash in Old Lyme, police say
OLD LYME — A Darien man who was a "beloved" teacher in Westport was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 Saturday night, according to state police. Matthew Weber, resident state trooper in Old Lyme, said in a report that the crash occurred between exits 70 and 71 around 7:25 p.m.
Register Citizen
Activists 'appalled' Portland trainer accused of abusing horses allowed to still work with animals
MIDDLETOWN — A pretrial hearing for Alexis Wall, the East Hampton horse trainer accused of repeatedly abusing animals at a Portland farm, has been rescheduled to Dec. 1. Wall briefly appeared in state Superior Court in Middletown on Thursday for what was supposed to be the start of her pretrial hearing. But an attorney for the state asked Superior Court Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey for a continuance, saying prosecutors needed to obtain a "binder full of information" from the state Department of Agriculture, which had ordered Wall's arrest.
Register Citizen
Stamford schools' test scores drop from pre-COVID years, gulf widens between white, non-white students
STAMFORD — New data show that there has been a consistent drop off in student test performance from pre-COVID-19 numbers and a widening gulf between white students and students of color and between high-needs and other students. Scores for the Smarter Balanced Assessment, SAT and Next Generation Science Standards...
Register Citizen
Greenwich finance board in 'a different kind of environment' as inflation fears take over budget talks
GREENWICH — The municipal budget for the next fiscal year is starting to take shape as Greenwich’s finance board looks to tackle major capital expenses at a time of nationwide inflation while calling on town departments and the school district to curb operational costs. The Board of Estimate...
Comments / 0