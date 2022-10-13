Two men arrested for connection to March shooting in East Salem

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old Salem man in March in the East Salem Service District on Hayesville Drive NE, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 4, John Juarez-Juarez, 18, of Salem, was arrested. He was arraigned on Oct. 5 and was indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury on Tuesday for alleged murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

Yahir Cruz-Rosales, 18, of Salem, was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned Thursday afternoon. He was indicted by the same grand jury on Tuesday for alleged murder in the second degree with a firearm, attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police allege the two were involved in the shooting death of Eduardo Garcia that happened on March 9.

The next court date for both men is on Oct. 18 at 8:15 a.m.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Detective Noe Martinez at 503-316-6650 or nmartinez@co.marion.or.us . Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

