Read full article on original website
Related
‘A Friend of the Family’ Is Better Than ‘Dahmer’ in One Crucial Way: Involving The Victims
Ever since its premiere on September 21, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has dominated headlines and Netflix algorithms. The series has emerged as one of the most-watched Netflix originals of all time while also drawing intense criticism. As we continue to parse through Monster’s merits and misdeeds, it’s worth shining a light on one true crime series that’s handled its subject matter correctly: Peacock‘s A Friend of the Family. Both Monster and A Friend of the Family revolve around horrifying true crime cases. Monster retells the Jeffrey Dahmer case and uses narrative in an attempt to explain how this...
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
The Watcher family Maria and Derek Broaddus break their silence ahead of Netflix show after years of creepy letters
THE family behind the new series The Watcher on Netflix has broken their silence after their years-long ordeal, which included receiving multiple creepy letters. All of the blinds and curtains were shut at 657 Boulevard, which was also aptly decorated for Halloween - except for one window at the very top.
The daughter of a serial killer is going viral on TikTok sharing the story of her relationship with her father
Melissa Moore, daughter of the "Happy Face Killer" Keith Jesperson, is using TikTok to read letters she said he sent her from prison.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes slams Netflix show: ‘It didn’t happen like that’
Shirley Hughes, the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim Tony Hughes, hit out at Ryan Murphy's Netflix series for its inaccuracies.
Popculture
'Moonshiners' Star Lance Waldroup's Cause of Death Reveals Struggles
Moonshiners personality Lance Waldroup's death from over a year ago painted a sad image for the reality star's final years. According to TMZ, Waldroup's cause of death isn't a surprise to those that knew him, especially with a long history of health struggles and drug abuse. Waldroup's death was officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy.
Popculture
Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Lost 'Batman' Role to Michael Keaton After Making 'Stupid' Comment
Pierce Brosnan makes his DC Universe debut as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, although a different timeline might have seen him playing Bruce Wayne. Brosnan described the time he auditioned for Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie, but a "stupid" comment caused him to lose out on the part. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Irish actor revealed, "It was the last thing on my mind to be playing a superhero like Doctor Fate." Fallon then asked the 69-year-old if he had ever turned down a superhero role because he was hesitant to play one at the time in his career. Brosnan's TV series Remington Steel was hugely successful, and he also appeared in a few films, including Mrs. Doubtfire. He responded by saying that roles in superhero movies were rarely offered to him in his career. "No, not really no. I mean, I went up for 'Batman' way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn't get the job."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ginuwine passes out after Criss Angel magic stunt goes wrong
Ginuwine passed out during a magic-stunt-gone-wrong while working with famed performer Criss Angel, a new report claims. The “Pony” singer was rehearsing for The CW’s “Magic With the Stars” earlier this week when his underwater stunt caused him to lose consciousness, the Daily Mail reported. Video footage obtained by the outlet shows the R&B artist holding his breath while submerged under water in a glass cube before slamming the sides to signal his distress. Staffers surrounding the cube immediately pull the “Differences” crooner, 51, out of the box and attempt to calm him down before he ultimately passes out. A source told the...
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Popculture
'Little Miss Sunshine' Star Abigail Breslin Reveals Domestic Violence Experience
Abigail Breslin spoke about an abusive relationship from her past as a way to raise awareness about domestic violence. The Little Miss Sunshine actress revealed on her Instagram page that she is a survivor of domestic abuse. Before sharing several slides about her story, she posted a trigger warning for her followers. "I want to put a massive TRIGGER WARNING before this post as it deals with SA/DV-related content. !!!!!!!," she wrote before recounting her painful experience. "As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years," Breslin recalled.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
Popculture
'Love Is Blind' Star Shayne Jansen's Mother Dies
Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen is mourning the death of his mother. The Netflix personality took to Instagram Thursday to share the news that his mom, who appeared on the series alongside him, had passed away. While he didn't include any details about her passing, Jansen said he was "broken inside" as he navigated this next chapter of his life.
Popculture
'SNL' Alum Reveals Bill Murray Being Difficult in Hosting Return: 'He Just Hated'
A former SNL star is joining in on revealing some negative parts of Bill Murray's history. Recent reports about his past encounters with Geena Davis and alleged details from his on-set behavior on Be Mortal have painted in details that have long been rumored about Murray. Now in an interview with SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, SNL alum Rob Schneider talked about Murray's behavior when he returned to host the long-running sketch series in the '90s.
14 Behind-The-Scenes Costuming Facts From Iconic Horror Movies
The only thing scarier than professional clown makeup is amateur clown makeup.
netflixjunkie.com
“That’s my specialty, not liking stuff”- Ye and Kim Once Talked About How They Moved Into Their House After Getting Pregnant
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared a glorious relationship in the past. People admired them for the couple goals they were, but their relationship was not the only thing that they shared. Kim and Kanye also share 4 beautiful kids together and once shared a huge house. The magnificent house that the couple shared has been in the news several times.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' Adds a Former James Bond to Cast
The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is getting the living daylights knocked out of it thanks to Timothy Dalton. The two-time James Bond actor will star in the latest chapter in Taylor Sheridan's Dutton family story. The new series also stars screen veterans, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. It will debut in December on Paramount+.
Popculture
Another 'Glee' Alum Drops Some Unsubtle Shade on Lea Michele and 'Funny Girl'
A Glee alum has expressed no interest in former co-star Lea Michele's latest role. Chris Colfer threw some serious shade at the Broadway star on Michelle Collins' SiriusXM podcast, The Michelle Collins Show. Collins invited Colfer to see Michele in "Funny Girl" with her on Oct. 11, to which he replied… "My day suddenly got so full." Changing the subject, he said, "I saw Six last night, and that was amazing." Following that, Collins inquired whether Colfer would be interested in seeing Michele another night. "No, I can be triggered at home," he remarked. Michele assumed the lead role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl in September after Beanie Feldstein left the show.
Comments / 0