Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Rob Schneider Says Bill Murray “Hated” ‘SNL’ Cast, Especially Chris Farley and Adam Sandler
What a week for Bill Murray. After he was accused of inappropriate behavior by Geena Davis on the Quick Change set, and it was later revealed he settled with a female staffer whom he straddled and kissed on Being Mortal, Murray is being walloped with more bad press. The actor...
Zac Efron Shared An Honest Take On Rumors That Marvel Is Looking To Cast An Actor Like Him
Zac Efron weighs in on the rumors that Marvel is looking for a star that fits his "type."
Lip reader reveals what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in their Deadpool 3 update video
Look at these two… Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just delivered the most amazing Deadpool 3 announcement possible, confirming that Wolverine is coming to the MCU in time for him to appear in Avengers 5 and 6. But the image above comes from the Deadpool 3 update clip the two released a day after announcing the film’s big Wolverine surprise and release date.
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Spirited Trailer Released
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Spirited, an upcoming musical comedy riff on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, which stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie casts Reynolds in the Scrooge role (give or take, as they say in the official synopsis), with Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. In the film, the Dickens story exists and is widely known, so Reynolds is feeling a little surreal about the whole thing. Yeah, it's kind of like Scrooged, but...Ryan Reynolds!
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Lost 'Batman' Role to Michael Keaton After Making 'Stupid' Comment
Pierce Brosnan makes his DC Universe debut as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, although a different timeline might have seen him playing Bruce Wayne. Brosnan described the time he auditioned for Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie, but a "stupid" comment caused him to lose out on the part. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Irish actor revealed, "It was the last thing on my mind to be playing a superhero like Doctor Fate." Fallon then asked the 69-year-old if he had ever turned down a superhero role because he was hesitant to play one at the time in his career. Brosnan's TV series Remington Steel was hugely successful, and he also appeared in a few films, including Mrs. Doubtfire. He responded by saying that roles in superhero movies were rarely offered to him in his career. "No, not really no. I mean, I went up for 'Batman' way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn't get the job."
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
Popculture
Kris Jenner Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery on 'The Kardashians'
Kris Jenner has shared her anxiety over a planned procedure. After experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, the 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon on the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians and told him she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane a week earlier. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Jenner said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan, and everything else. "The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life, and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she added. "I have this beautiful fabulous life, and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."
Narcity
Ryan Reynolds Reached Out To Actor Who Said He Was 'Horrifically Mean' To Him On 'Deadpool'
Ryan Reynolds has responded to claims from Deadpool actor T.J. Miller that he was "horrifically mean" to him on set, with Miller saying it was all a misunderstanding. It all started earlier in the week when Miller, who played Deadpool's friend Weasel in the 2016 film and 2018 sequel, appeared on the Adam Carolla Showwhere he recounted an awkward moment on set.
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds celebrates Hugh Jackman’s birthday by shamelessly promoting his next movie
How far would you go to promote your projects? Because it seems Ryan Reynolds may have found the newest viral marketing strategy to publicize your forthcoming feature: Admit that you’re not a triple threat compared to your co-star in an upcoming film, then segue to a trailer for your movie. Such a sneaky strategy, especially when said trailer does not feature said co-star.
Popculture
'SNL' Alum Reveals Bill Murray Being Difficult in Hosting Return: 'He Just Hated'
A former SNL star is joining in on revealing some negative parts of Bill Murray's history. Recent reports about his past encounters with Geena Davis and alleged details from his on-set behavior on Be Mortal have painted in details that have long been rumored about Murray. Now in an interview with SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, SNL alum Rob Schneider talked about Murray's behavior when he returned to host the long-running sketch series in the '90s.
Popculture
Ant Anstead Posts Photo of Son Hudson After Accusing Ex Christina Hall of Exploiting Him
Ant Anstead is responding to confused fans after he posted a photo of his 2-year-old son Hudson while accusing ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son's likeness for her social media advertisements amid their ongoing custody battle. The Wheeler Dealers alum took to Instagram Thursday to share a photo of Hudson reuniting with his grandparents.
Comments / 1