Bears vs. Commanders First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Thursday Night Football

By Jack Dougherty
 3 days ago

It’s time for another edition of Thursday Night Football, and let’s hope we get a better game than the atrocity we watched last week between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts. There were zero touchdowns scored in that 12-9 stinker. Hopefully, we don’t see a similar score this week when the Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears .

So, let’s hope for at least one touchdown this week by trying to nail the first touchdown scorer on Thursday Night Football.

David Montgomery +650

David Montgomery returned from an injury last week and immediately stole back his starting spot from Khalil Herbert. The Iowa State product out-rushed Herbert 12-4, scored a touchdown on the ground, and even led the team in catches (four) and receiving yards (62).

With an extra week to recover, Montgomery should see even more work against the Commanders. He’s by far the most likely player on this Chicago offense to find the end zone first, and that’s reflected in the betting odds. Still, I’ll take Montgomery as the +650 favorite ( FanDuel ) and sprinkle in a few longshots.

Chicago Bears Defense +2700

The total for Thursday Night Football currently sits at 37.5, so oddsmakers aren’t expecting many fireworks out of these two offenses. I do think we’ll see a few turnovers from these two quarterbacks, though, which makes a defensive touchdown enticing in the betting market.

If I’m going to pick one of these QBs to give up a defensive score, it has to be Carson Wentz. Wentz has thrown six interceptions in the first five weeks, and he’s also coughed up six fumbles so far this season. In a game that shouldn’t feature many offensive scores, I’ll take my chances on Wentz doing what he does best and gifting the ball to the other team.

Carson Wentz +2800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvlfV_0iXkMxqd00
Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders attempts a pass against the Tennessee Titans | Greg Fiume/Getty Images

That’s right. Just after I trashed Wentz for his propensity to turn the ball over in hilarious ways, I’ll also be betting on him to score the first touchdown on Thursday Night Football.

Wentz isn’t regarded as a dual-threat quarterback, but he’s rushed for at least 12 yards four times in five games this season. This brutal Washington offensive line has forced him to bail out of the pocket and make plays with his legs every game. The QB also has nine rushing scores in his career, so he’s fully capable of finding the end zone on Thursday night.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The post Bears vs. Commanders First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Thursday Night Football appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Ron Rivera Blows up About Daniel Snyder Scandal, Carson Wentz

Even winning coach Ron Rivera couldn’t be happy after the 12-7 Thursday Night Football stinker between the victorious Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears. However, no one could have known Rivera was about to go off when he stepped to the postgame podium. A question about the growing scandal surrounding Commanders owner Daniel Snyder set the normally mild-mannered coach … The post Ron Rivera Blows up About Daniel Snyder Scandal, Carson Wentz appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
